Judiciary Committee hears six hours of testimony on policing in Nebraska

Ishma Yusaf Valenti of the Malone Center told the committee police don't become racist after they become officers. It starts much earlier.

He said 50% of complaints to Lincoln's Police Advisory Board are from Black people, even though they are 5% of the population.

"So we know there is need for some type of change," he said.

With that, he said, Lincoln Police have stepped up with the Hold Cops Accountable committee and an agreement that brings the police and community to the table once a month to address problems.

That has braided into the TRACE committee, he said, with subcommittees to work toward equity and justice in policing. The policy subcommittee has given a use-of-force recommendation to Chief Jeff Bliemeister, he said, and he and captains have given great feedback.

It's what community policing should look like, Valenti said.

In answer to a question on training, Bliemeister said police are asked to perform a wide variety of skills and are not experts in any one of them in particular. And most of them are not the traditional policing and enforcement expectations.