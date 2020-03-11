Judiciary chairman forces discussion on prison crisis

The Nebraska Legislature has lost focus on the crowding and staffing crisis at the Department of Correctional Services, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee said Wednesday.
To bring back that attention, Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop moved to amend an appropriations bill to spend $52 million next year to construct or expand a community custody prison in Omaha to allow 300 new beds. The expansion of beds was recommended in a Department of Correctional Services 2014 master plan report.
The amendment failed on a 14-13 vote, but Lathrop was able to get senators talking about prisons again for about an hour and a half.
He said the investment is modest compared to a proposal by the Department of Corrections. After his bill (LB916) was heard by the Appropriations Committee, the department announced it was going to put out a request for information for a public-private partnership to build a new, approximately 1,600-bed prison, possibly between Lincoln and Omaha.
Lathrop called it "imaginary," a way to get people to think there's a solution on the horizon. Even if it materialized, he said it's four to five years down the road. And in the meantime, the prisons are projected to grow by 200 inmates a year, he said.
"They're not appropriating any money," Lathrop said.
If the new prison is built and the state leases it, it will be borrowing money, he said. And then it will pay about $70 million a year to lease, staff and operate it.
"And by the way, we can't staff the places that we have right now," Lathrop said. "Colleagues, this is not the solution. ... I would submit that if it were a serious request that we'd have a request for proposal and not a request for information."
As of this week, the prisons had 5,572 inmates, 5,669 including those housed in county jails. That is about 160% of design capacity. At those numbers, in order to reach 140% design capacity, the population would have to be reduced by 720, and to reduce it to 125% by 1,250.
You have free articles remaining.
Community custody beds are more practical, he said, because people in that lower custody level transition to the community more successfully. It also could be used to bring back parole violators who could maintain their employment or continue an apprenticeship program or education.
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson asked whether the Department of Corrections would even spend the money for community corrections beds if the Legislature approved it.
Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair said he feels Lathrop's proposal isn't the right approach.
"There is a role we can play in Corrections," he said.
But he would like to see more leadership, a more prompt plan from the administration to address the corrections problem. A new facility that is adequate to house the current overflow and expected influx in the future is the better approach.
"But I think it's something that does need to happen sooner than later," Hansen said. "I think it would be appropriate to start getting some plans put together from the administration to make sure that we can address this problem."
Sen. Robert Clements, who is a member of the Appropriations Committee, said he doesn't approve of working against the administration on the prisons issue, but doesn't see the 1,600-bed proposal from Corrections as the best one either.
Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said the prisons need programming and sentencing reform.
A sentencing reform bill (LB131) debate was started in mid-February that Lathrop and Appropriations Chairman John Stinner said could be as consequential as any property tax or business tax incentives bill because of the big money that could be required as prison overcrowding continues.
But the debate was cut short — didn't even get its three hours — and never returned to the agenda.
Pansing Brooks introduced the bill that would require that a minimum sentence for certain class felonies be no more than half the years as the maximum number sentenced. For example, if the maximum sentence is 20 years, the minimum could be no more than 10 years.
The change would have the practical effect of allowing offenders to become parole-eligible sooner, while alleviating the overcrowding crisis in Nebraska prisons, Pansing Brooks said.
"We have been in avoidance mode," she said. "This pattern of avoidance is just our greatest downfall."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature