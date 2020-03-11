Judiciary chairman forces discussion on prison crisis

"And by the way, we can't staff the places that we have right now," Lathrop said. "Colleagues, this is not the solution. ... I would submit that if it were a serious request that we'd have a request for proposal and not a request for information."

As of this week, the prisons had 5,572 inmates, 5,669 including those housed in county jails. That is about 160% of design capacity. At those numbers, in order to reach 140% design capacity, the population would have to be reduced by 720, and to reduce it to 125% by 1,250.

Community custody beds are more practical, he said, because people in that lower custody level transition to the community more successfully. It also could be used to bring back parole violators who could maintain their employment or continue an apprenticeship program or education.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson asked whether the Department of Corrections would even spend the money for community corrections beds if the Legislature approved it.

Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair said he feels Lathrop's proposal isn't the right approach.

"There is a role we can play in Corrections," he said.