JoAnne Young: Why John DeCamp stories continue to live on

Some stories are durable.

They have that certain something that, now that stories can bounce around the internet, have an allure that brings in a new reader here, an interested passerby there.

They are usually people stories. And now that we have the ability to track what people are reading on our website, we can see which stories have that attraction.

In my enduring story list is one that has been popping up with frequency for a couple of years.

"Controversial former senator John DeCamp dies," published Aug. 1, 2017.

The range of new readers to the story is usually in the 20s to 30s each week. One week, about a year after DeCamp's death, it went up to the 80s.

Other writers at the Journal Star have similar recurring articles on their lists of top hits. For Peter Salter, it's: "Fugate recovering from injuries, but can't shake Starkweather legacy" from January 2014, with readership some weeks over 100. For Riley Johnson, it's: "Sex video with 17-year-old leads to misdemeanor charges for 2 teens" from September 2017.