JoAnne Young: Why John DeCamp stories continue to live on
  • Updated
Sen. John DeCamp is shown speaking in the Legislature in 1978. The former four-term senator died at 76 in 2017.

Some stories are durable. 

They have that certain something that, now that stories can bounce around the internet, have an allure that brings in a new reader here, an interested passerby there.

They are usually people stories. And now that we have the ability to track what people are reading on our website, we can see which stories have that attraction. 

In my enduring story list is one that has been popping up with frequency for a couple of years. 

"Controversial former senator John DeCamp dies," published Aug. 1, 2017.

The range of new readers to the story is usually in the 20s to 30s each week. One week, about a year after DeCamp's death, it went up to the 80s. 

Other writers at the Journal Star have similar recurring articles on their lists of top hits. For Peter Salter, it's: "Fugate recovering from injuries, but can't shake Starkweather legacy" from January 2014, with readership some weeks over 100. For Riley Johnson, it's: "Sex video with 17-year-old leads to misdemeanor charges for 2 teens" from September 2017. 

Who knows how people find these stories again and again. Before the internet, of course, people would have to come to the newspaper library and look them up. The DeCamp story is linked from a Wikipedia article and has shown up on sites that discuss the Franklin Credit Union scandal. He's seen on various YouTube interviews. And his obit shows up in those searches. 

DeCamp has lots of reasons for the many pages of references you find when you type in his name.

He was the author of "The Franklin Cover-Up — Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska"; a 16-year Nebraska state senator from Neligh; decorated as one of the eight most outstanding Vietnam-era war vets, shown pictured in that ceremony with Hank Aaron; a lobbyist known for wheeling and dealing; a 45-year attorney who represented clients in high-profile lawsuits, etc., etc.

He was colorful, flamboyant, a force, a man who knew how to establish a brand, long before branding was a thing. Who after the Vietnam War told stories about attending the Paris Peace Talks and rubbing elbows with the likes of former CIA director William Colby and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. 

Chairman John DeCamp of Neligh bids farewell to newsmen Monday after they were barred from the second meeting of the special committee investigation the State Patrol's criminal and drug operations on Aug. 1, 1977. 

He studied to be a Catholic priest for three years before changing his mind and leaving, he said. Then filed a civil suit years later on behalf of Franklin Credit Union complainant Paul Bonacci against, in part, the Archdiocese of Omaha.

He took out full-page newspaper ads in 1990 (actually a series of seven) when he ran for state attorney general, revealing what he said were political hoaxes and committing the most forbidden acts of a politician: saying good things about his opponents, using his opponents' names in ads, and showing nice pictures of them. 

DeCamp's Franklin book, first published in 1992, detailed what he believed was a cover-up of the reasons behind the failure of the Franklin Federal Credit Union in Omaha. The book had a second edition published in 1996 because, he said, he found out more information that needed to be included.

The book tells DeCamp's version of the alleged scandal of sexual exploitation of children and drug trafficking that grew out of the 1988 Franklin shutdown. The closure led to an investigation by the Nebraska Legislature, and ultimately a ruling by a Douglas County grand jury that the allegations were a "carefully crafted hoax."

John William DeCamp

In the middle of the investigation, DeCamp wrote a memo to newspaper reporters in which he named five high-profile people he said were central figures in the investigation. He was criticized by other lawmakers for writing the memo, and those involved in the investigation refused to confirm or deny any of the names.

Still, the Franklin stories live on, on various internet sites, and mentioned surreptitiously on occasion on TV shows. 

It's no wonder, then, that the man who in some ways was at the center of the scandal may live for years to come in cyberspace ... maybe someday slipping through a wormhole and leaping to hyperspace.

And my very small part of it — his obituary — will continue to gather readers.

+3 
JoAnne Young

JoAnne Young

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

