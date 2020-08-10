Jennifer Carter is new inspector general for child welfare

The Legislature has named Jennifer Carter, who is legal counsel for the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, the new Inspector General for Child Welfare.
Carter was hired for the position by Executive Board Chairman Mike Hilgers and Health and Human Services Committee Chairwoman Sara Howard. She will work through the Nebraska Ombudsman's Office, as does Inspector General for the Nebraska Correctional System Doug Koebernick.
Ombudsman Julie Rogers said Carter has unique qualifications for the job as an attorney with experience working on policy and operational issues facing Nebraska's child welfare system.
She will begin work as inspector general Sept. 2. That position has been open since Rogers, the first inspector general for child welfare, become ombudsman in January.
She will be paid $78,000 annually.
Carter was a candidate for the Legislature this year in a field of six in which the top two advanced to the general election. She came in third in that race.
Hilgers said Carter is "extremely talented and knowledgeable."
"Her experience, proven skill set and thoughtful and comprehensive approach will greatly assist the Legislature in this critical oversight role," he said.
Carter graduated from Columbia University and received a law degree from Boston University School of Law. She worked as a lawyer in New York City before spending 11 years at Nebraska Appleseed in Lincoln as staff attorney and director of child welfare and public policy for the organization. She also has lobbying experience.
The Office of Inspector General for Child Welfare was created in 2012 by the Nebraska Legislature to do independent investigations, inquiries and reviews, and advise on system improvements.
