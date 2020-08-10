You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jennifer Carter is new inspector general for child welfare
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Jennifer Carter is new inspector general for child welfare

{{featured_button_text}}

The Legislature has named Jennifer Carter, who is legal counsel for the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, the new Inspector General for Child Welfare. 

Jennifer Carter

Nebraska Inspector General Jennifer Carter

Carter was hired for the position by Executive Board Chairman Mike Hilgers and Health and Human Services Committee Chairwoman Sara Howard. She will work through the Nebraska Ombudsman's Office, as does Inspector General for the Nebraska Correctional System Doug Koebernick. 

Ombudsman Julie Rogers said Carter has unique qualifications for the job as an attorney with experience working on policy and operational issues facing Nebraska's child welfare system.

She will begin work as inspector general Sept. 2. That position has been open since Rogers, the first inspector general for child welfare, become ombudsman in January. 

She will be paid $78,000 annually. 

Carter was a candidate for the Legislature this year in a field of six in which the top two advanced to the general election. She came in third in that race. 

Child welfare inspector general Rogers will be Nebraska ombudsman

Hilgers said Carter is "extremely talented and knowledgeable."  

"Her experience, proven skill set and thoughtful and comprehensive approach will greatly assist the Legislature in this critical oversight role," he said. 

Carter graduated from Columbia University and received a law degree from Boston University School of Law. She worked as a lawyer in New York City before spending 11 years at Nebraska Appleseed in Lincoln as staff attorney and director of child welfare and public policy for the organization. She also has lobbying experience.

The Office of Inspector General for Child Welfare was created in 2012 by the Nebraska Legislature to do independent investigations, inquiries and reviews, and advise on system improvements. 

Legislative board will decide if special oversight of YRTCs is needed

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Kintner announces resignation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News