Jennifer Carter is new inspector general for child welfare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Legislature has named Jennifer Carter, who is legal counsel for the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, the new Inspector General for Child Welfare.

Carter was hired for the position by Executive Board Chairman Mike Hilgers and Health and Human Services Committee Chairwoman Sara Howard. She will work through the Nebraska Ombudsman's Office, as does Inspector General for the Nebraska Correctional System Doug Koebernick.

+3 Sara Howard leaving the Legislature a changed woman Anyone coming to the Legislature has to recognize it will be their own hard work that makes things happen and creates whatever satisfaction is generated, Howard says.

Ombudsman Julie Rogers said Carter has unique qualifications for the job as an attorney with experience working on policy and operational issues facing Nebraska's child welfare system.

She will begin work as inspector general Sept. 2. That position has been open since Rogers, the first inspector general for child welfare, become ombudsman in January.

She will be paid $78,000 annually.

Carter was a candidate for the Legislature this year in a field of six in which the top two advanced to the general election. She came in third in that race.

Hilgers said Carter is "extremely talented and knowledgeable."