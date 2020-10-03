It's Campbell vs. Bostar in key Lincoln legislative battleground

Campbell describes himself as "conservative, but practical," and says he would like to focus on education and tax reform.

"We need a new school funding formula that delivers dollars where they are needed," he says, and state school aid needs to be sustainable and reliable.

Campbell, co-owner of a rental property management company, would like to gain a seat on the Legislature's Education Committee if he is elected.

Tax reform should "recognize that the economy has changed dramatically," he says.

The state's sales tax system contains dozens of exemptions for services that drive the modern economy while relying heavily on local property taxes to provide the bulk of funding for K-12 schools.

Any changes should provide "protections for items like gas and groceries, especially after the COVID crisis," Campbell says.

Bostar says he recognizes that door-to-door canvassing is the most valuable campaign activity in terms of winning votes, "but I'm not going to put the health of the community at risk to further a political campaign."

So he's "making lots of phone calls" as the next-best alternative.