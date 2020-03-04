Injured worker's niece lobbies senators for safer conditions in prisons

Adong Akot took time out of her school and work schedule to lobby senators Wednesday on creating safer work conditions in the prisons, and put a face to the effects of prison overcrowding and understaffing.

Her uncle and prison caseworker, Santino Dut Akot, was beaten unconscious by an inmate and sprayed with pepper spray inside one of the housing units on Feb. 22.

On Wednesday Adong Akot said he is still in the hospital with a head injury, there is still swelling and he cannot open his left eye. It is going to take time to know how well he will recover, she said.

Adong Akot talked to senators in the Rotunda about helping the prisons staff work more safely in pairs.

Santino Dut Akot has worked for the department several years.

His niece said she believes the Legislature could have some impact on the number of staff working in the unit by bringing awareness to it. They could bring more light to the issue, if they pay more attention to it, she said.

"That's why I'm here today, so they can see a face of someone who's actually impacted by the situation," she said.

