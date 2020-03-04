Injured worker's niece lobbies senators for safer conditions in prisons

Adong Akot took time out of her school and work schedule to lobby senators Wednesday on creating safer work conditions in the prisons, and put a face to the effects of prison overcrowding and understaffing.
Her uncle and prison caseworker, Santino Dut Akot, was beaten unconscious by an inmate and sprayed with pepper spray inside one of the housing units on Feb. 22.
On Wednesday Adong Akot said he is still in the hospital with a head injury, there is still swelling and he cannot open his left eye. It is going to take time to know how well he will recover, she said.
Adong Akot talked to senators in the Rotunda about helping the prisons staff work more safely in pairs.
Santino Dut Akot has worked for the department several years.
His niece said she believes the Legislature could have some impact on the number of staff working in the unit by bringing awareness to it. They could bring more light to the issue, if they pay more attention to it, she said.
"That's why I'm here today, so they can see a face of someone who's actually impacted by the situation," she said.
Judiciary Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha said he will try to determine if the newly negotiated pay raise for security staff is making any headway with hiring, and if it is not, perhaps negotiations could reopen between the union and the administration to raise the pay more to bring in and keep workers.
In December, the Fraternal Order of Police 88 announced an agreement for a new pay plan with progression steps and pay increases for prisons workers.
Senators can't legislate how many security staff should be in any unit or area for safety reasons, Lathrop said. "That's up to the governor to run the place and to ensure that there's adequate staffing."
Corrections Department Chief of Staff Laura Strimple said there are two bays in the housing unit where the assault occurred with 212 total beds -- 100 in one bay and 112 in the other.
According to the staffing model, there are three protective services staff members assigned to the unit -- two caseworkers and one corporal, she said. On Feb. 22 there was an additional caseworker assigned to the unit and there was also a case manager working in the unit.
The morning after the attack, members of the Corrections Emergency Response Team and members of the agency’s trained canine team began searching the area where the assaults occurred, as well as other housing spaces at the facility.
After that, 43 members of the Nebraska State Patrol joined 42 members of the prisons response team and 11 members of the department's Special Operations Response Team to search other parts of the penitentiary. State troopers also brought in canine teams.
Lathrop said he had visited the minimum security unit where the attack occurred last summer, and it was concerning that he saw one security staff member walking around a lot of inmates.
"I don't know how they break up a fight by themselves," he said.
