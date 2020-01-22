Increased oversight, other changes recommended for Nebraska youth treatment centers

A legislative committee on Wednesday released a 2-inch-thick report on the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, made necessary by emergency conditions in the Geneva center last summer.
The report included a list of 14 recommendations from the Health and Human Services Committee that will be accompanied by at least seven bills to be introduced this week.
The committee is recommending a special legislative committee be created for oversight of the YRTCs, similar to past committees that provided oversight to the state prisons, the Beatrice State Developmental Center and Nebraska nursing homes.
Other recommendations include requiring the Department of Health and Human Services to have a long-term plan for the centers, allowing for use of a county detention facility for a limited time only in the event of an emergency, and requiring a cost study and needs assessment for reopening an inpatient adolescent psychiatric unit at the Lincoln Regional Center.
The committee also would like the Department of Administrative Services to discontinue maintenance of 24-hour residential facilities, allowing instead the facilities to have their own maintenance departments.
The Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers report is the culmination of six months of work by the Health and Human Services Committee, said committee Chairwoman Sara Howard.
It was prompted by an emergency situation at the Geneva center when department CEO Dannette Smith informed Howard on Aug. 12 that the center had become unsafe because of damage to the cottages, a lack for programming for the residents there and insufficient staffing.
Thirty girls resided on the campus at that time, and four were transferred to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for several days, and then to the Kearney YRTC. A week later, all the residents had been transferred to the Kearney center.
At that time, Smith stepped up efforts to develop a longer-term plan for the centers, a discussion that had started in July with a broad cross-section of interested people.
Beginning in August and over the next several months, Health and Human Services Committee members toured the facilities in Geneva and Kearney multiple times and talked to the girls affected, their parents, current and former staff and community members, Howard said. They also held three public hearings.
Throughout the crisis, Howard said she was in regular contact with Smith, Inspector General for Child Welfare Julie Rogers, the Nebraska Ombudsman's Office, the Legislature's Judiciary Committee and Sens. John Lowe of Kearney and Dan Quick of Grand Island, whose districts include the YRTCs.
"We must make sure that the conditions that existed at YRTC-Geneva are never allowed to happen again," Howard said, "and that we have a solid plan for the care and rehabilitation of the youth assigned to the YRTCs."
HHS came up with its own plan in October that would house girls and boys at Kearney, girls and boys with more trauma and behavioral health issues at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center and a small number of girls at Geneva who are getting ready to leave treatment and go back to their communities and schools.
Other key recommendations by the committee include:
* Create legislation that defines the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, with separate campuses for boys and girls by July 2021;
* Put YRTC schools under the jurisdiction of the Nebraska Department of Education, rather than HHS, but that work in collaboration with HHS;
* Require an annual review of 24-hour facilities by the ombudsman;
* Require the inspector general for child welfare be notified of any Prison Rape Elimination Act violations at the facilities;
* Mandate a policy regarding use of mechanical restraints, including shackling of youth, and when it may be used;
* Require a policy on transporting youths, and notice to parents, courts and attorneys of any moves between facilities.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature