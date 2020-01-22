Increased oversight, other changes recommended for Nebraska youth treatment centers

It was prompted by an emergency situation at the Geneva center when department CEO Dannette Smith informed Howard on Aug. 12 that the center had become unsafe because of damage to the cottages, a lack for programming for the residents there and insufficient staffing.

Thirty girls resided on the campus at that time, and four were transferred to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for several days, and then to the Kearney YRTC. A week later, all the residents had been transferred to the Kearney center.

At that time, Smith stepped up efforts to develop a longer-term plan for the centers, a discussion that had started in July with a broad cross-section of interested people.

Beginning in August and over the next several months, Health and Human Services Committee members toured the facilities in Geneva and Kearney multiple times and talked to the girls affected, their parents, current and former staff and community members, Howard said. They also held three public hearings.

Throughout the crisis, Howard said she was in regular contact with Smith, Inspector General for Child Welfare Julie Rogers, the Nebraska Ombudsman's Office, the Legislature's Judiciary Committee and Sens. John Lowe of Kearney and Dan Quick of Grand Island, whose districts include the YRTCs.