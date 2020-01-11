Income tax break for veterans to be debated in Legislature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brewer said he sees this as "an opportunity to do economic development" by keeping talented and experienced people in the state rather than just "dump money into a company that picks up and goes away."

Bottom line: "This would provide benefits for Nebraska; it's not a giveaway," the senator said.

Brewer, who served 36 years in the U.S. military and was severely wounded in combat in Afghanistan, said he was initially approached by a number of veterans who retired after service at Offutt Air Force Base who urged him to consider such a proposal.

The military retirees "felt Nebraska didn't have the positive tax advantages" that they could enjoy in neighboring states, Brewer said.

"They wanted to stay in Nebraska," he said. "They said, 'Give us a little bit of motivation to stay here.'"

Some Offutt veterans have chosen tax advantages available in Iowa just across the Missouri River. In fact, of Nebraska’s neighboring states that collect state income tax, Colorado is the only one that doesn't fully exempt military benefits.

"Let's keep them here," Brewer said.

Brewer said he expects veterans to crowd the legislative balconies for the debate.