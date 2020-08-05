In a disorganized morning, senators advance abortion method ban

Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers argued that a Supreme Court ruling, in a late-term abortion case that originated in Nebraska, said that any interference with the dilation and evacuation procedure would place an undue burden on a woman's right to make that choice before viability. And Nebraska agreed, he said, that any bill that impinged on the D&E process would be unconstitutional.

If the bill would pass, any organization could use that position to challenge the constitutionality of Geist's bill, he said.

The bill would provide for criminal penalties for physicians who perform live D&E abortions, as well as mechanisms for civil remedies and injunctive relief.

Hunt said all pregnancies are different, which is why the one-size-fits-all bill has no place in Nebraska statutes.

"If you are not a physician, a patient, then you have no place telling doctors what is best for those patients," Hunt said. "Seventy-five percent of women who get this procedure already have kids ... are not stupid. They're not childish. They don't need us to condescend to them and tell them that we know what is best for them, and we don't."

The bill got 34 votes, one more than needed, to stop the filibuster and put it to a vote.