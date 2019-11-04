Allison J. Heimes of Elkhorn, an immigration attorney in Omaha, announced Monday that she will seek the legislative seat now held by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan.
Heimes said she will campaign on a "Families First" platform that focuses on "responsible budgeting and tax initiatives; building stronger communities through supporting public education; and promoting healthy hearts and minds through legislation that promotes proactive mental health awareness."
Linehan, who also lives in Elkhorn, is chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee and is seeking reelection as the District 39 state senator.
Heimes, who earned her law degree from Creighton University, interned for former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle and said she now works closely with Nebraska Appleseed and the Immigrant Legal Center.
"I'm tired of constituents feeling ignored by their representatives," she said. "I can't wait to hear and listen to voters' ideas."