'I finally got my wish': State senator contracts COVID-19

A Department of Health and Human Services contact tracer told him the last day he would "possibly" need to quarantine would be Tuesday, Nov. 10.

"I therefore could attend the meeting (in Mullen), but no matter, I plan not to," he told Hilgers. "I have other pressing matters to attend to."

The Legislative Council meeting will be held all day Thursday and Friday morning. A number of senators have told Hilgers they do not plan to attend, instead will take part remotely.

Hilgers said Monday he will follow the new guidelines put in place by Ricketts. That now includes a reduction in capacity at indoor gatherings from 50% to 25%.

Groene told Hilgers he appreciated his diligence in following the requirements of the law for the purposes of the meeting and also for his persistence in having the conference for those who want to attend if they choose to do so.

"It used to be called freedom," he said.

He also admired Hilgers' integrity, he wrote in the email, for not being swayed by the fear of meeting.