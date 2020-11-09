'I finally got my wish': State senator contracts COVID-19

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte says he will not be attending the Legislature's gathering in Mullen this week.
He has COVID-19, he told Executive Board Chairman Mike Hilgers and other senators in a Monday afternoon email.
"As you know, I finally got my wish and cont(r)acted the COVID-19 virus," he wrote in the email. "As I suspected it would happen."
In an interview, Groene said he wanted it over with; he wanted herd immunity.
The American Medical Association says the country needs about 200 million infected and immunized citizens before the chain of infection can be broken. At this time there's been slightly more than 10 million cases in the United States and no distributed vaccine.
With cases surging in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday he will enact further medical directives beginning Wednesday to help slow the spread of the virus and protect hospital capacity.
Groene is one of the senators who does not wear a mask, at least he didn't during the July/August legislative session wrap-up, or to numerous hearings he's attended.
He said he believes he picked up the virus while attending a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center legislative oversight committee hearing Oct. 23, where contact tracers said he could have been exposed, or an Education Committee hearing Oct. 27.
A Department of Health and Human Services contact tracer told him the last day he would "possibly" need to quarantine would be Tuesday, Nov. 10.
"I therefore could attend the meeting (in Mullen), but no matter, I plan not to," he told Hilgers. "I have other pressing matters to attend to."
The Legislative Council meeting will be held all day Thursday and Friday morning. A number of senators have told Hilgers they do not plan to attend, instead will take part remotely.
Hilgers said Monday he will follow the new guidelines put in place by Ricketts. That now includes a reduction in capacity at indoor gatherings from 50% to 25%.
Groene told Hilgers he appreciated his diligence in following the requirements of the law for the purposes of the meeting and also for his persistence in having the conference for those who want to attend if they choose to do so.
"It used to be called freedom," he said.
He also admired Hilgers' integrity, he wrote in the email, for not being swayed by the fear of meeting.
Groene said his symptoms were "no more than a minor flu" that lasted 10 days. He had night sweats, and an afternoon fever of about 100 degrees for three days. The blessing, he said, is he was able to catch up on needed sleep and is now invigorated as he prepares for the legislative session, which begins in January.
That wasn't the case for Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who contracted the virus in May and spent five weeks hospitalized with impaired lungs. Still, Groene said he knows a lot of people that are continuing to go about their lives and who don't live in fear.
"I had it, I got over it, and everything's fine," he said. "I have no unique story. This happens 99.9% of the time."
His disappointment is that it took four days to get his test results back. In rural Nebraska it's taking too long for turnaround of the tests, he said.
He said his wife has had no symptoms.
Groene said he plans to give blood in the future to aid those who could use the interferon plasma therapy. And he hopes that will encourage others to do the same.
Photos: The scene in Lincoln with coronavirus
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Marching band competition
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.