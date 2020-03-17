Hot food at Capitol discontinued

No more hot food at the Capitol the rest of the year for senators, staffers, lobbyists and visitors -- unless they bring it from home.

Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 virus concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early and not reopen, according to Hy-Vee catering manager Ron Svasek.

That leaves the Capitol with only vending machines and lunch tables -- 6 feet apart -- for do-it-yourself lunches.

Capitol Tourism Supervisor Roxanne Smith said the first-floor dining room and kitchen will continue to be upgraded and renovated, and the Capitol Commission will send out a request for proposals for a new food service provider for hot meals beginning with the 2021 session.

Smith said lunch is provided at the State Office Building across the street through a contract with the Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired. It has cold food and each day rotating restaurants provide hot meals. It is open to the public.

