Hot food at Capitol discontinued
Nebraska State Capitol rotunda

The fifth floor of the Nebraska state capitol, which overlooks the rotunda, has been closed to the public for years. A group of former senators is working on a plan to open it up once again.

 Ryan Soderlin, Omaha World-Herald file photo

No more hot food at the Capitol the rest of the year for senators, staffers, lobbyists and visitors -- unless they bring it from home.

Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 virus concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early and not reopen, according to Hy-Vee catering manager Ron Svasek.

That leaves the Capitol with only vending machines and lunch tables -- 6 feet apart -- for do-it-yourself lunches.

Capitol Tourism Supervisor Roxanne Smith said the first-floor dining room and kitchen will continue to be upgraded and renovated, and the Capitol Commission will send out a request for proposals for a new food service provider for hot meals beginning with the 2021 session.

Smith said lunch is provided at the State Office Building across the street through a contract with the Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired. It has cold food and each day rotating restaurants provide hot meals. It is open to the public.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

