Hippopotamus used in analogy by senator to promote racial profiling bill

In August, an ACLU of Nebraska report showed racial disparities in traffic stops continued to increase in the state, despite an effort by some law enforcement agencies to address profiling and offer anti-bias training to some employees.
In January, Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers introduced a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would prohibit racial profiling. It requires a written policy by every law enforcement agency to attain such a goal, including two hours per year of anti-bias and implicit-bias training for law enforcement officers.
During a hearing on the bill Jan. 31, Chambers talked to the Judiciary Committee about how this one small step is needed, a minimal ask, knowing the issue is one that will never be resolved in America.
He gave a sobering speech, talking about the 46 years he has been working on these issues in a hostile environment.
“If I were a giant hippopotamus, and all of the problems that black people confront could be put in a bushel basket, I would open that huge hippo mouth and I’d swallow them in one gulp," Chambers told the committee. “But not being a giant hippopotamus, not able to swallow even an apple in one gulp, I have to take small nibbles, do it incrementally, and get what I can."
Chambers has taken LB924 as his priority bill in this, his last session before term limits take him out again. Speaker Jim Scheer said the bill would be on the agenda for debate Wednesday morning.
Racial profiling is one of the most important issues, Chambers said in an interview, because so many black people around the country — children, women and men, mentally ill people and those who are unarmed — are killed by police officers.
He referred to a Washington Post article in which a Georgia police officer was captured on camera trying to calm a nervous passenger during a 2016 drunk driving traffic stop, telling her: "Remember, we only kill black people.”
At the hearing, Chambers was, as always, candid.
“I’ll be completely honest with you," he told senators. "There is a different approach that I would take were I free to do so. But when I took my hand and raised it the first time I was sworn in … I said without mental reservation that I would discharge the duties of this office to the best of my ability."
That, he said, does not include grabbing people by the throat. It doesn’t allow sneaking up behind somebody with a baseball bat, or killing as many people as he could before something could happen to him.
You have free articles remaining.
“That is not what I agreed to do," he said, "And my word is my bond. No swearing to God, nothing. No threats to anybody else. It’s a self-imposed standard of conduct that I comply with."
That is why, the longest-serving Nebraska senator said, he could be more or less civil for 46 years in a hostile environment. Forty-six years of driving a car back and forth from Omaha to Lincoln in all kinds of weather. Forty-six years of taking unpopular positions alone.
“Forty-six years of overlooking all of the hostile, discriminatory things done by white people to black people and swallowing it and forgiving and looking at white people as citizens," he said.
And if those people have a problem, if they are treated unjustly, he can help them, instead of gloating, he said, and saying like Christians do, "God is bringing justice."
“I didn’t swear to let God do it. I said I would do it. I have stood and protected the family of a racist farmer who was killed, I felt unjustly, by the State Patrol," he said.
He has spent 46 years compiling that record, Chambers said to the committee. And at the end of that long journey, in the twilight of his life, on the back porch of the years that he’ll spend on this earth, he said, he is reduced to bringing a bill that only does this small thing to address one of the most intractable, unyielding types of racist mistreatment at the hands of the police.
It's a mandate, yes, but for two hours out of the year. Two hours, he repeated.
Tell these people, he said, to enforce the law the way they know it should be enforced. Enforce it the way they swore that they would enforce it.
But as he prepares the bill, he gets a call from the president of the Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska, Steve Hensel, who tells him his colleagues feel that two hours a year would be too much, he said.
Hensel, contacted later by the Journal Star, explained that many of the 90 to 100 law enforcement agencies represented in the association are small, and it can be difficult for them to find time for extra training. The state requires each sworn officer to have 20 hours a year, and many agencies struggle to get that done.
"There are a lot of subjects that law enforcement officers need to be trained adequately on," he said. "And those hours are allocated by the individual law enforcement heads. What each agency may need in the form of training varies."
With a mandate for subject matter, even important ones such as anti-bias training, the number of hours can go beyond 20, he said.
But Chambers asked the committee to weigh those two hours police chiefs say would be too much against his 46 years of abiding hostility and discrimination, of reading about the deaths of William Green, Botham Shem Jean, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin ... .
"And you might get an idea of how much self control that I can manifest when I have to,” he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature