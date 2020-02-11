Hippopotamus used in analogy by senator to promote racial profiling bill

“Forty-six years of overlooking all of the hostile, discriminatory things done by white people to black people and swallowing it and forgiving and looking at white people as citizens," he said.

And if those people have a problem, if they are treated unjustly, he can help them, instead of gloating, he said, and saying like Christians do, "God is bringing justice."

“I didn’t swear to let God do it. I said I would do it. I have stood and protected the family of a racist farmer who was killed, I felt unjustly, by the State Patrol," he said.

He has spent 46 years compiling that record, Chambers said to the committee. And at the end of that long journey, in the twilight of his life, on the back porch of the years that he’ll spend on this earth, he said, he is reduced to bringing a bill that only does this small thing to address one of the most intractable, unyielding types of racist mistreatment at the hands of the police.

It's a mandate, yes, but for two hours out of the year. Two hours, he repeated.

Tell these people, he said, to enforce the law the way they know it should be enforced. Enforce it the way they swore that they would enforce it.