HHS increases staff and asks judges to wait 10 days before sending more youth to Kearney center

Two additional youth will be moved to the Hastings Regional Center campus, which provides residential substance abuse treatment for adolescent males.

Other actions the department is taking is to place YRTC leadership on campus 24 hours a day to provide added assistance, and temporarily suspending furloughs and off-site visits for 30 days. On-site family visits will be limited to parents, guardians and children of committed youth.

There will be an increased requirement for twice-daily leadership communication and accountability at each shift change, she said.

Providing a safe and secure environment for teammates and the people served in all facilities operated by the department is a priority, Smith said.

The actions came after weekend violence in which several staff members were attacked by four youths who took metal beds apart and used them as weapons against the staff in escape attempts. One of the those staff was admitted to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

There have also been escalating escapes by male youths in recent months, with some danger posed to public safety.