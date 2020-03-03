Helen Raikes will challenge incumbent in legislative District 23

Helen Raikes has filed to run for the legislative seat in District 23, which includes Saunders, Butler and Colfax counties.

Raikes, who lives near Ashland, is a registered Independent in the nonpartisan race. She is challenging incumbent Bruce Bostelman.

“I am the independent voice for property tax relief and opportunities for agriculture and small business," Raikes said. "I am involved in farming, small business and education. I believe I am the right voice for rural communities and that I can be effective in making the changes we need in the Legislature."

She is retiring from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an early childhood education professor in the Department of Child, Youth and Family Studies.

She and her husband, the late Sen. Ron Raikes, set into motion several of Nebraska’s early childhood programs, she said.

Ron Raikes, who was a member of the Legislature from 1998 to 2008 representing District 25 and chair of the Education Committee for eight years, died in 2009 in a farming accident.

Helen Raikes said she conducted 12 listening sessions with more than 100 people in Ashland, Ceresco, Wahoo, Rising City, David City, Brainard and Schuyler, and decided it was the right time to seek the seat.