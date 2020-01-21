Handicap parking permits could extend to people with autism, other neurological impairments with bill

"People don't understand that a 2-year-old having a fit and a child with autism having a fit are not the same thing," she said.

When Max is on sensory overload, she said, he feels helpless and almost ill and cannot verbalize what is happening. He may become aggressive, demanding, throw things or himself on the ground, cry or run out of sight.

And, once there, if she would have to remove him from a place or situation, it would be difficult for him and for her to have to walk him to a far-away parking location.

Bolz said Petersen came to her and made a compelling case for the bill.

There are two qualifications for a handicap permit, one a state qualification and one federal. The federal rule includes challenges in walking 200 feet or having a neurological disorder that results in a mobility impairment.

But the state statute requires a visual or physical impairment. The Department of Motor Vehicles form that physicians have to fill out to verify the status of the applicant has no check-off for a neurological disorder and related mobility impairments, Bolz said.

"So you might be someone who has Alzheimer's or dementia, or be someone that has autism, that otherwise would qualify, but not according to our statute," she said.