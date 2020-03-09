Hairstyle discrimination bill would help black workers, Omaha senator says

At the hearing on the bill, a dozen people, some representing such organizations as the ACLU of Nebraska, Women's Fund of Omaha, Omaha NAACP, League of Women Voters and University of Nebraska Department of Black Studies, gave supportive testimony. Seven represented themselves.

Terri Crawford said when her son applied for a job in Sarpy County he was told he did a good interview and had good credentials, but to continue in the job process he would need to cut his dreadlocks. That was even though there were several white women that had long hair that was pulled back, she said. He was not given the option of pulling his back.

Morgann Freeman said she had been asked in several jobs to change her natural hair pattern and texture to comply with professional expectations. She has worked in a variety of jobs in which she has faced discrimination and has had to explain her hair pattern, upkeep and style, she said.

It "creates a work environment where we feel uncomfortable, where we don't feel like we can be our full, complete selves as everyone else around us is," Freeman said.

During more than 90 minutes of debate, some senators said the bill was not necessary and would put pressure on businesses to do something they didn't want to do.