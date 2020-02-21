Gun rights advocates show up by hundreds to bill hearing on proposed gun restrictions

People came to the state Capitol by the busload Friday to stand up for their Second Amendment rights, and to protest a bill that will have a hearing before the Judiciary Committee.
They began arriving early in the day and were waiting in hallways until the hearing room was to open on the south side of the building. They were at the Capitol to listen to or testify on the hearing for the bill (LB816), introduced by Omaha Sen. John McCollister, that would make changes to gun restrictions and training for those who seek concealed carry permits.
Johnny Barta of Swanton, about 50 miles southwest of Lincoln, sat on the west steps of the Capitol over the noon hour with a copy of the bill. He said he didn't know yet if he would testify. He's been at these hearings before, he said.
"I don't sit back, you know, I try to stay involved," he said. "When there's a bill I feel either needed to be supported or not supported, I try to get up here."
Wearing an NRA shirt, with an NRA button on his cap, he said his focus was on wording of the bill that would add semiautomatic rifles and shotguns to the category of firearms for which a purchase certificate is required.
"A lot of restrictions, more than we have now that doesn't really do anything to stop crime, it just hinders the honest legal citizen," he said.
He said those who have turned up for the hearing are law abiding. And even though open carry is allowed, he didn't believe people would do that or cause disturbances.
By law, even permit holders cannot carry concealed weapons in the Capitol.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop said there would be enhanced security at the hearing. And if hundreds do show up, as some have said they expected, there would be an overflow space in Hearing Room 1525.
Other aspects of the bill include:
* Add training about suicide prevention to firearms safety courses now required for conceal carry permits and require distribution of suicide prevention literature to persons acquiring firearms.
* Expand from three to five days the length of time to perform background checks of individuals applying for firearms purchase certificates, and add a mandatory two-day waiting period to receive the certificate.
* Increase the application fee from $5 to $10.
* Require a federally licensed gun dealer to be present at gun shows to review or conduct all transfers of firearms at such events where 50 or more firearms are offered or exhibited for sale, exchange or transfer.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature