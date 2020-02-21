Gun rights advocates show up by hundreds to bill hearing on proposed gun restrictions

People came to the state Capitol by the busload Friday to stand up for their Second Amendment rights, and to protest a bill that will have a hearing before the Judiciary Committee.

They began arriving early in the day and were waiting in hallways until the hearing room was to open on the south side of the building. They were at the Capitol to listen to or testify on the hearing for the bill (LB816), introduced by Omaha Sen. John McCollister, that would make changes to gun restrictions and training for those who seek concealed carry permits.

Johnny Barta of Swanton, about 50 miles southwest of Lincoln, sat on the west steps of the Capitol over the noon hour with a copy of the bill. He said he didn't know yet if he would testify. He's been at these hearings before, he said.

"I don't sit back, you know, I try to stay involved," he said. "When there's a bill I feel either needed to be supported or not supported, I try to get up here."

Wearing an NRA shirt, with an NRA button on his cap, he said his focus was on wording of the bill that would add semiautomatic rifles and shotguns to the category of firearms for which a purchase certificate is required.