Governor talks coronavirus, legislative priorities with senators; restrictions lifted in more counties

Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed the Legislature on Friday morning to review Nebraska's coronavirus response and tell them his four priorities for the remaining days of the session.
He spoke by invitation from Speaker Jim Scheer, he said, because of the extraordinary times resulting from the pandemic and the interrupted session. The speaker offered that courtesy as it was reconvening and he accepted, he said.
He reviewed for them plans on testing, contact tracing, quarantine space, personal protective equipment and the efforts Nebraskans have made in stepping up and sacrificing to slow the spread of the virus.
And he encouraged senators to get four priorities done in the remaining 12 days of the session: property tax cuts, a new business tax incentives plan, the University of Nebraska Medical Center NExT project and a 50% exemption for military retirement benefit income, which is on final reading.
The NExT project, which UNMC describes as both a national defense strategy and 21st century health innovation, will be beneficial to Nebraska and create about 8,700 jobs with an average salary of $70,000 annually, Ricketts said.
"I do think it's part of the overall package that helps us get to that 33 votes (for property tax cuts and business tax incentives) by finding something where everybody can feel like they got something done out of the overall legislation," he said after the speech.
The tax cuts and tax incentives measures are stalled because Revenue Committee leaders have not been able to find the votes needed to break a filibuster on the bills.
"These are trying times," Ricketts said at a followup news conference. "I know it's difficult given the environment," in the chamber of having to wear masks and negotiate around barriers because of the coronavirus threats.
At the news conference, Ricketts told reporters he was still looking into the legality of Lancaster County's mask mandate and the consideration of a mandate in Douglas County.
"I believe we ought to continue to encourage people to wear masks," he said. "A mask is a tool to help you control the spread of the virus."
A better approach than a mandate is education and helping people understand the importance of masks. Cities don't have enough police officers to enforce a mandate, he said.
Any city or county has to have the legal authority to mandate masks, he said.
"But I think we need to be cautious about making something a crime that we want people to adopt voluntarily."
Ricketts wore a red mask into the chamber for his address but took it off to speak. A number of senators either don't wear masks in the Capitol or take them off frequently. A handful wear them consistently, even during speeches.
He said he has been tested three times for COVID-19, and just recently got his results back in 36 hours.
On Friday, Test Nebraska, the primary virus testing program in the state, announced it reached a milestone of testing more than 100,000 since the program launched in April.
“The importance of being tested cannot be overstated,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary J. Anthone in a news release. “We are seeing an increase in the number of cases in our state, and if we’re going to keep the spread of the virus under control, and open schools within the next month, it is vitally important that residents wear a mask when you go to the store, use social distancing and get tested if they believe they may have been exposed or are showing symptoms."
The state also announced it will relax coronavirus-related restrictions in more counties, moving the North Central District Health Department to Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan as of Aug. 1. The North Central District includes Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce and Rock counties.
Phase 4 removes capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants, child care centers and a number of other indoor businesses. It also allows outdoor venues to operate at 100% of capacity and indoor venues such as arenas and event centers to operate at 75% of capacity, although events of 500 or more people still must submit plans to the local health department.
Phase 4 also makes social distancing a recommendation rather than a mandate.
Loup Basin, a health department that covers a nine-county area in central Nebraska, moved to Phase 4 on Friday.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.