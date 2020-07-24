Governor talks coronavirus, legislative priorities with senators; restrictions lifted in more counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed the Legislature on Friday morning to review Nebraska's coronavirus response and tell them his four priorities for the remaining days of the session.

He spoke by invitation from Speaker Jim Scheer, he said, because of the extraordinary times resulting from the pandemic and the interrupted session. The speaker offered that courtesy as it was reconvening and he accepted, he said.

He reviewed for them plans on testing, contact tracing, quarantine space, personal protective equipment and the efforts Nebraskans have made in stepping up and sacrificing to slow the spread of the virus.

And he encouraged senators to get four priorities done in the remaining 12 days of the session: property tax cuts, a new business tax incentives plan, the University of Nebraska Medical Center NExT project and a 50% exemption for military retirement benefit income, which is on final reading.

The NExT project, which UNMC describes as both a national defense strategy and 21st century health innovation, will be beneficial to Nebraska and create about 8,700 jobs with an average salary of $70,000 annually, Ricketts said.