Governor holds anti-abortion bill signing on steps of Capitol

Ricketts said Geist had to get the bill pulled from the Judiciary Committee and then had to overcome filibusters on all three rounds of debate to get it passed.

Geist said she had never seen such an outpouring of support and prayer for a bill since she has been in the Legislature.

"That's what helped us overcome this obstacle and every single obstacle," she said. "That's what strengthened the ... colleagues who were on the fence of whether or not they were going to support this."

Kristen New of Omaha, who worked as a counselor for three years during college and graduate school at two different abortion clinics, also spoke at the bill signing. She said she watched on ultrasound during a D&E abortion a "preborn baby boy experience pain, attempt to fight for his life and ultimately lose."

At the end of the signing ceremony, Ricketts called members of the crowd up onto the Capitol steps for a photo. They stood shoulder-to-shoulder for the picture, many of them without face masks.

At least a dozen protesters stood on the sidewalk below the Capitol steps behind temporary perimeter barriers.