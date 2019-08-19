The Department of Health and Human Services will move 24 remaining residents at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva to the center at Kearney, CEO Dannette Smith announced Monday.
They will be housed in a separate building from the boys on the Kearney campus that is safe and secure, Smith said.
The move comes after the Geneva treatment center reached a crisis point last week from both physical conditions at the center for female youths and allegations of a lack of programming, treatment and medical care.
Nebraska Inspector General for Child Welfare Julie Rogers and Jerall Morland of the state Ombudsman's office are also investigating conditions and allegations of inappropriate room confinement, overmedication of youth, inadequate management of prescribed mental health drugs and accusations of violations of the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Four state senators -- Sara Howard, Patty Pansing Brooks, Steve Lathrop and Tom Brandt -- visited the Geneva center on Friday to inspect the facility and interview the remaining residents. The girls showed the senators their living quarters and told them they spend most of the time sitting around with no activities or outdoor time.
Geneva is a state-run, campus-style correctional facility intended for girls and young women who have been unable succeed with less restrictive options.
Two of the living units had been closed by last week and four of 30 young women moved to Lincoln then back to Geneva and then to Kearney, and two were discharged.
Moving all the residents to Kearney will allow HHS to refresh its program for the youths, Smith said, and allow the Department of Administrative Services, which has been in charge of maintenance of the physical building for two years, to assess needed repairs and upgrades in both the closed living units and the two that remained open.
An incident two weeks ago at Geneva center in which a youth damaged the sprinkler system within one of the residential cottages left the building unsafe and uninhabitable, Smith said.
“The aftermath of this incident created a critical situation in the 24/7 facility that has also faced serious staffing challenges,” she said. “Some of the youth needed to move to an alternative location to help ensure their safety and well-being.”
HHS has been assessing how it serves the youth in its care, the condition of its facilities, and what changes may need to be made to further enhance safety, programming and outcomes, Smith said in a news release.
The relocation gives HHS the opportunity to refresh the youth program from a clinical and programmatic standpoint, she said. By allowing DAS access to the campus, the Geneva residents will continue their current programming at YRTC-Kearney.
Staff from YRTC-Geneva accompanied the youth to Kearney, including the direct care team, case managers, teachers, mental health and food service staff.
All HHS 24-hour facilities sent two staff members to help with the transition including the regional centers in Lincoln, Hastings and Norfolk, Beatrice State Developmental Center and Whitehall in Lincoln.
“Our goal is a smooth transition to help the girls acclimate to their routine, which includes school, mental health support, structured activities and recreation,” Smith said. “We hope to enhance programming and treatment, and provide an environment that is safe, supportive, and gives youth the opportunity to thrive as they transition from the YRTCs into a successful adulthood.”