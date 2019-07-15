Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist announced Monday she will seek reelection to District 25 representing east and northeast Lancaster County, including Waverly and parts of the Capital City.
Geist, a registered Republican in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, said she would prioritize expanding business and employment opportunities if given a second term, while also seeking ways to cut taxes, restrain spending and make government more transparent and efficient.
"When discussing property tax relief, we must also have a conversation about government spending," Geist said in a statement. "These conversations must go hand-in-hand. That will continue to be a focus in my second term."
After emerging from a five-candidate field to win the seat in 2016, Geist has served as the chair of the Performance Audit Committee, vice chair of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, and as a member of the Natural Resources Committee.
She said her work included cutting red tape to shorten construction time on infrastructure projects, laying the groundwork for next-generation 911 services across the state, and requiring transparency in government agencies.
A former saleswoman in data communications, pharmaceuticals and fashion consulting, Geist and her husband, Mark, live in Lincoln.