{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist announced Monday she will seek reelection to District 25 representing east and northeast Lancaster County, including Waverly and parts of the Capital City.

Geist, a registered Republican in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, said she would prioritize expanding business and employment opportunities if given a second term, while also seeking ways to cut taxes, restrain spending and make government more transparent and efficient.

"When discussing property tax relief, we must also have a conversation about government spending," Geist said in a statement. "These conversations must go hand-in-hand. That will continue to be a focus in my second term."

After emerging from a five-candidate field to win the seat in 2016, Geist has served as the chair of the Performance Audit Committee, vice chair of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, and as a member of the Natural Resources Committee.

She said her work included cutting red tape to shorten construction time on infrastructure projects, laying the groundwork for next-generation 911 services across the state, and requiring transparency in government agencies.

A former saleswoman in data communications, pharmaceuticals and fashion consulting, Geist and her husband, Mark, live in Lincoln.

Legislative districts, Lancaster County, Lincoln

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Higher education reporter

Chris Dunker covers higher education, state government and the intersection of both.

Load comments