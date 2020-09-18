Former state senator Vrtiska leaves a legacy of public service

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Floyd Vrtiska held many roles over the course of his life, but through all of them, he strove to help people.

Vrtiska, who died Tuesday at 93, served as a state senator representing District 1 in Southeast Nebraska for 12 years. He also served 24 years as a Pawnee County commissioner and eight years as mayor of his hometown of Table Rock.

As a senator, he worked to improve Peru State College, create a grant program for economic and community development in rural areas and get the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution up and running.

Vrtiska was also a lifelong farmer and longtime chief of Table Rock's volunteer fire department.

His daughter, Terri Vrtiska, said he loved driving around his legislative district and he and his late wife Doris attended every event in Table Rock, from dinners to funerals.

She said he always volunteered to help with anything without asking questions.

“He would be the first one out the door to volunteer," she said. "He didn’t think about how much time it would take, he didn’t think about how much it would cost, he just pitched in and did what you needed to do."