David Rogers of Fremont, a businessman and former chairman of the Dodge County Republican Party, announced he will seek election to the legislative seat now held by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont.
Walz was the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor and is seeking reelection to the District 15 seat in the nonpartisan Legislature.
Rogers said his primary goal would be ensure that Dodge County residents and all Nebraska property owners "get the property tax relief that the Legislature has been promising for years -- and failed to deliver."
In announcing his candidacy, Rogers said he has signed the initiative petition proposal that seeks a 35% state tax credit or rebate for local property taxes paid.
And he did so, he said, with the understanding that he would be required to "make tough decisions on (state) spending" as a legislator if he is elected.
Rogers is owner and president of Professional HPP Services, a company that repairs and services ultra-high pressure equipment at locations around the world. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and an adjunct professor of cyber security at Bellevue University.