Former coach Osborne weighs in at hearing on expanded gambling bills

A trio of bills designed to legalize expanded gambling options in Nebraska ran into a wall of opposition Monday at a legislative committee hearing, raising the odds against their passage.
The reality is that "gambling happens, sports betting happens," Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha argued in support of his legislation.
And the state is losing an opportunity to capture funding for property tax relief while Nebraskans cross the Missouri River now to gamble at casinos in Council Bluffs, Iowa, he said.
"Outdated laws are counterproductive," Wayne told members of the General Affairs Committee.
An army of opponents, including former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, argued against expanding legal gambling options in the state.
Gambling "usually impacts those who can least afford it," Osborne said, as they respond to the "fraudulent premise that gambling will make them money over time," when the reality is that oddsmakers make sure that will not happen.
In terms of the impact of increased sports gambling, he said that could "cause the environment to be more toxic" at Memorial Stadium and even "change the nature of the event."
Over time, sports gambling could "threaten the integrity of the game," Osborne said.
Most of the hearing's testimony centered on LB971, which would legalize sports betting.
Wayne also presented a bill (LB990) to define sports betting, participation in fantasy sports and poker as games of skill, thus legalizing those activities, and a proposed constitutional amendment (LR295CA) to permit the Legislature to authorize all forms of gambling.
Participation in fantasy sports requires knowledge and strategy "rather than just luck," Wayne said. "There's a difference between slot machines and fantasy sports."
Pat Loontjer of Omaha, executive director of Gambling with the Good Life, organized testimony opposing the expanded gambling proposals.
"We have seen the devastation that comes with gambling: addiction, crime, divorce, embezzlements and even suicides," she said in a statement preceding the hearing.
"The state exists to benefit our families and businesses, not to prey upon them," she said.
Wayne said Nebraskans gamble now at four casinos across the state line from Omaha in Council Bluffs and Carter Lake, and the state is losing that activity and the revenue that could be raised to fund property tax relief.
Eighty percent of the vehicle license plates at the casinos in Council Bluffs are Nebraska plates, he said.
Les Bernal, national director of Stop Predatory Gambling, told the committee that Nebraskans already have lost $1.2 billion in gambling on the Nebraska Lottery since 1993.
"And citizens who don't gamble pay even if they don't play," he said.
The Rev. James Patterson, CEO of the North Omaha Good News Bears Club, said people at the bottom of the economic ladder are often deceived into believing that gambling can be a pathway to financial success, when "the odds are stacked against them."
The better path, he said, is "saving, planning and dreaming."
