Former coach Osborne weighs in at hearing on expanded gambling bills

A trio of bills designed to legalize expanded gambling options in Nebraska ran into a wall of opposition Monday at a legislative committee hearing, raising the odds against their passage.

The reality is that "gambling happens, sports betting happens," Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha argued in support of his legislation.

And the state is losing an opportunity to capture funding for property tax relief while Nebraskans cross the Missouri River now to gamble at casinos in Council Bluffs, Iowa, he said.

"Outdated laws are counterproductive," Wayne told members of the General Affairs Committee.

An army of opponents, including former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, argued against expanding legal gambling options in the state.

Gambling "usually impacts those who can least afford it," Osborne said, as they respond to the "fraudulent premise that gambling will make them money over time," when the reality is that oddsmakers make sure that will not happen.

In terms of the impact of increased sports gambling, he said that could "cause the environment to be more toxic" at Memorial Stadium and even "change the nature of the event."