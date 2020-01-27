First responders share stories of recurring nightmares, depression in supporting Nebraska PTSD bill

The murderer had blocked the doorway and was repeatedly asking him: "Is she dead? Is. she. dead?"

After it was over, that would run through his mind multiple times a day, and eventually all day, every day, he said. But first responders are conditioned to bury those incidents deep inside and carry on.

As a result, during the next decade his personality changed radically: memory loss, quick temper, aggressive when surprised, not feeling safe in crowded environments, isolation from family and friends, depression. And drinking himself practically to death to avoid recurring nightmares.

He finally reached out for help and found a therapist trained to treat PTSD. If LB963 had been in effect at the time, it would have had a positive impact.

The committee also heard from the widow of firefighter Rich Livengood, who took his own life in 2014 as a result of the cumulative tragedies he witnessed. And Nancy Crist, a captain and public information officer for Lincoln Fire and Rescue who testified on behalf of the local firefighters union, telling the committee that Lincoln firefighters died by suicide in 2014, 2015 and 2017. This bill, she said, would allow training and support for the firefighters on the front line.