First day of Legislature kicks off with more than 100 bill introductions

Nebraska's legislative chamber was full Wednesday morning on Day 1 of the 106th Legislature's short session.
Full of senators, their spouses and visitors, staff, and up in the balconies the many lobbyists that come each day of the session to have a word or two with them.
And sitting off to the side in the visitor's seats was a young woman, Aker Ajak, a senior at Omaha Marian High School, who was job shadowing Omaha Sen. Robert Hilkemann.
She said she is interested in someday being a politician.
Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg led the first prayer of the session, asking for encouragement to dream big and follow it by action, and for an epiphany from something simple or striking that could bring on an illuminating discovery for new solutions.
And he asked for the use of independent imagination and abundant compassion to find opportunities in their obstacles and solutions for their challenges.
The 49 senators were eager to catch up, and chatted their way through the announcements of communications from Gov. Pete Ricketts, read by Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O'Donnell, and notification of legal opinions from Attorney General Doug Peterson.
Most probably missed the announcement that Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward will prioritize his ImagiNE Nebraska Act (LB720), the tax incentive bill that would simplify the process, increase the value of the program to Nebraska taxpayers through better investments, better jobs and more overall transparency; accelerate the value of the tax credit, and other numerous actions.
Then the formal agenda continued with the election of Doug Donscheski as the chief sergeant at arms for the Legislature. Since that's a debatable motion, Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha got a chance to say his own few words, prompted by all the things going on in the world, with President Donald Trump and Iran and war acts.
Chambers talked about Trump and what has happened with the killing of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an act some have said was unprecedented.
When the chatter in the chamber reached a crescendo that even Chambers wasn't accustomed to, he banged hard three times on his podium and said, "Let's have a little courtesy."
Senators quieted at least for a short time.
Chambers assured those present that Iranian officials understand with whom they are dealing.
"This is a mature nation that has been in existence for thousands of years probably, not with the current people who are in office," he said of Iran. "But they understand and know how to take the long view.
"So those of you who thought Armageddon was on the front door step, I am here to tell you, that is not so," he said. "The end is not yet. ... The session is not going to end today."
So it will continue Thursday and Friday with more bill introductions, 10 days worth, according to Speaker Jim Scheer. On Wednesday, senators sent up 120 bills, including two constitutional amendment resolutions.
Day 2 begins Thursday at 10 a.m.
