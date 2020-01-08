First day of Legislature kicks off with more than 100 bill introductions

Then the formal agenda continued with the election of Doug Donscheski as the chief sergeant at arms for the Legislature. Since that's a debatable motion, Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha got a chance to say his own few words, prompted by all the things going on in the world, with President Donald Trump and Iran and war acts.

Chambers talked about Trump and what has happened with the killing of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an act some have said was unprecedented.

When the chatter in the chamber reached a crescendo that even Chambers wasn't accustomed to, he banged hard three times on his podium and said, "Let's have a little courtesy."

Senators quieted at least for a short time.

Chambers assured those present that Iranian officials understand with whom they are dealing.

"This is a mature nation that has been in existence for thousands of years probably, not with the current people who are in office," he said of Iran. "But they understand and know how to take the long view.

"So those of you who thought Armageddon was on the front door step, I am here to tell you, that is not so," he said. "The end is not yet. ... The session is not going to end today."