Fellow Republican with Orr support will challenge Sen. Tom Brewer

Armed with the endorsement of former Republican Gov. Kay Orr, Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer of Whitman announced Monday she will seek the District 43 seat in the Legislature.

That district, which spreads across a wide swath of northern, western and central Nebraska, including the Sandhills, is represented by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who is also a Republican and is seeking reelection.

Brewer is the first Native member of the Legislature.

Members of the Legislature are elected on a nonpartisan ballot.

"I am committed to reducing the property tax burden on our farmers, ranchers, businesses and families," Storer said, "and on continuing to develop economic opportunities that can bring the next generation back to our communities."

Orr said: "I know she will fight for major property tax relief, protect innocent life, work to expand economic opportunities and improve rural infrastructure."

Storer was elected as county commissioner in 2014 and won reelection two years ago. Her campaign website includes pledges to "protect the life of the unborn" and the right to bear arms.

