FCC to invest $20B in rural broadband; senator wants Nebraska to be first in line

The Federal Communications Commission is expected to finalize rules this month for states to access $20.4 billion for build out of broadband internet capability in rural parts of the United States over the next decade.

When the process for accessing the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is settled, state Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth wants Nebraska to jump to the front of the line.

“We want to get in line first and access as many funds as we can for rural build out,” said Brandt, who introduced a bill (LB996) last week to create the Broadband Data Improvement Program, which would help Nebraska identify areas without high-speed internet.

“It’s sort of swinging for the fences,” he added.

Set to disburse in two phases, the FCC will first target $16 billion for broadband development in census blocks where there is no internet meeting the commission’s baseline standards, or where connection speeds are less than 25 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads.

A second phase to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will use information gathered through the Digital Opportunity Data Collection (DODC) mapping program to connect the last addresses without broadband in census blocks where some households have connections.