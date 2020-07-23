Extreme weather planning rejected as senators question climate change

"Is climate change real?" he asked, pointing to record high temperatures on Earth. "How much more evidence do we need?"

A number of opponents focused on the cost of the study and the source of its funding.

"Nothing is stopping the university from doing this research themselves," Sen. Julie Slama of Peru said. "This is money that could be used for other things like property tax relief."

Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna said the funding provision would take money away from the vital task of cleaning up leaking fuel tanks.

"This is telling people what to do and how to live," Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said. "This is big brother. This is feel-good legislation, absolute foolishness."

Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings said "there's more damage from high property taxes than any pending weather event."

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha argued that conducting a study to address the challenges of extreme changes in weather would "demonstrate a commitment to kids' future (and) kids want us to take their future seriously."

Pansing Brooks said the evidence clearly argues for such a study.