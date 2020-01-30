Extra deer season for landowners advances

"We need to give these landowners an opportunity to shoot these animals before everybody else gets there as a way of saying thank you for taking care of the animals you've raised for us all year," he said.

Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard said the solution to problems with deer and crop damage should be with the biologists and game experts who know how to handle it more appropriately, even though it hasn't happened as well as it should have in the past.

"I do believe Game and Parks now (is) aware of it, commissioners are very much so aware of it, and I think we're going to see a lot different avenue to take care of these issues," he said.

If it's a matter of reducing animal herd, it should be only female deer and no bucks, he said.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said he might be able to support the bill if it was for only antlerless deer.

"This is just an early trophy-hunting permit ... get the biggest buck, the biggest rack," Groene said. "It will discourage hunters.