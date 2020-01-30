Extra deer season for landowners advances

The Legislature forwarded a controversial hunting bill Thursday to a second round of debate.
As amended, the bill would grant up to four free firearm deer permits over five days before the regular rifle hunting season to a landowner and his or her family. That would be Saturday through Wednesday prior to the regular rifle season.
"This just gives the landowner a little bit of recognition for feeding the state's deer population all year long," said Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who introduced the bill (LB126). "It costs the landowners of Nebraska about $60 million a year to feed the deer herd."
Hughes said the advantage of the bill is that once the landowners get to hunt their deer, it's more likely they will open their land for others to hunt.
Senators have received many emails and other communication from hunters who don't like the bill. Hughes said they fear that once the landowners get their deer, they will close off their land to others.
"If a landowner has a problem with deer damage to their crops, they're more than happy to open up," Hughes said. "But they don't want to be competing at the same time. If the landowner can get out there early, he doesn't have to worry about the road hunters, which is a problem."
There is also kickback on the bill from bow hunters who don't want to have to compete with that early firearm season, he said. Bow hunters get from Sept. 1 to the end of December — 122 days.
He's asking for just five of those days, Hughes said, reminding senators that a landowner can always have the say about who goes on his land and when.
The Game and Parks Commission has signed off on the bill, he said.
Senators voted 38-1 to advance the bill, with Tim Gragert of Creighton casting the no vote.
Gragert said he was led to believe the bill was only going to be used as a tool to get the Game and Parks Commission to the table to talk about issues such as the wildlife population and resulting crop damage. But the bill went beyond the original intent, he said.
It will lead to unintended consequences, he said, including adding to the difficult job of a limited number of game wardens — about 50 to cover the entire state — to enforce the law.
It should not interfere with the bow hunters season, he said, and more specifically not be during the rut, or short mating season when many hunters want to be out.
"I believe the bow hunter should be given their time to hunt without additional pressure added from the rifle hunter," Gragert said.
He wants to see more time for landowners and the experts to come up with a more comprehensive plan to solve the problems.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard supported the bill, saying the state is taking private property for public use for wildlife care with no compensation.
"We need to give these landowners an opportunity to shoot these animals before everybody else gets there as a way of saying thank you for taking care of the animals you've raised for us all year," he said.
Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard said the solution to problems with deer and crop damage should be with the biologists and game experts who know how to handle it more appropriately, even though it hasn't happened as well as it should have in the past.
"I do believe Game and Parks now (is) aware of it, commissioners are very much so aware of it, and I think we're going to see a lot different avenue to take care of these issues," he said.
If it's a matter of reducing animal herd, it should be only female deer and no bucks, he said.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said he might be able to support the bill if it was for only antlerless deer.
"This is just an early trophy-hunting permit ... get the biggest buck, the biggest rack," Groene said. "It will discourage hunters.
"We need hunters. We need the heritage of hunting. The Second Amendment needs hunters. We need as many as we can. And if we get to the point where we discourage and we tell the people of urban Nebraska that they're not welcome out there hunting, that that deer now belongs to the farmer, too, you are going to do great harm to hunting and the heritage of it in the state of Nebraska. It just follows."
Hughes said he would work with Bostelman before the bill comes up on second-round debate to find a way to move forward on the bill, and will ensure that the Game and Parks Commission is part of that discussion.
