Election coverage: Key legislative races could alter balance of power

Informed speculation among lobbyists in the Rotunda suggests that the Republican number is likely to rise after the 2020 election year is concluded, and the guesses generally range from one to three Republican gains.

Three would reach the magic figure, and that could be a potential game-changer. However, Republicans do not vote as a unanimous bloc. So the shift in the balance of power would be tenuous.

Votes in the Legislature often tend to divide senators on a rural versus urban basis more than on party lines, but that division also often reflects party affiliation.

The two state senators who aren't automatically headed to slots on the general election ballot are Slama and Hilgers. Both have two primary opponents, but each is expected to move on to November.

Slama and Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna are appointees of Gov. Pete Ricketts and both will be facing voters for the first time.

The primary election spotlight will also shine on three senators who are Democrats seeking reelection in districts with Republican registration majorities, but it might be Sen. Tom Brewer's bid for reelection in his Sandhills legislative district that commands the most attention.