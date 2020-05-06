Election coverage: 6 candidates vie for Bolz's open District 29 legislative seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Six people have answered the call to fill the seat in legislative District 29 that will be vacated in January by Sen. Kate Bolz, leaving because of term limits.

Two women and four men, ranging in age from 29 to 67, are asking voters to send them to the November general election that will be narrowed to two candidates after Tuesday's primary.

It's an officially nonpartisan race, but three of those vying for the two spots are Democrats and three are Republicans.

The District 29 race is a high-spending one, and, for some candidates, a substantial amount is coming from outside Nebraska. One candidate — Eliot Bostar — is spending far and away more money to try to secure a position in the Legislature.

Bostar, 33, a Democrat, has raised $170,000 for the campaign and spent about $113,000, according to filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and his treasurer Meg Mikolajczyk.

Bostar's roots are in Nebraska — his mother graduated from Lincoln East High School — but he was raised in New York City. He married in 2015, and he and his wife have now settled in Lincoln. He is the executive director of Conservation Nebraska and Nebraska Conservation Voters.