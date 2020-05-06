Election coverage: 6 candidates vie for Bolz's open District 29 legislative seat

Six people have answered the call to fill the seat in legislative District 29 that will be vacated in January by Sen. Kate Bolz, leaving because of term limits.
Two women and four men, ranging in age from 29 to 67, are asking voters to send them to the November general election that will be narrowed to two candidates after Tuesday's primary.
It's an officially nonpartisan race, but three of those vying for the two spots are Democrats and three are Republicans.
The District 29 race is a high-spending one, and, for some candidates, a substantial amount is coming from outside Nebraska. One candidate — Eliot Bostar — is spending far and away more money to try to secure a position in the Legislature.
Bostar, 33, a Democrat, has raised $170,000 for the campaign and spent about $113,000, according to filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and his treasurer Meg Mikolajczyk.
Bostar's roots are in Nebraska — his mother graduated from Lincoln East High School — but he was raised in New York City. He married in 2015, and he and his wife have now settled in Lincoln. He is the executive director of Conservation Nebraska and Nebraska Conservation Voters.
Many of his larger campaign contributions have come from New York-area donors, including about $19,000 from his mother Barbara Haws and $15,000 from stepfather William Josephson. He has also received donations from Chris and Judy Beutler, Friends of Adam Morfeld and family members of Leonard Bernstein who live in New York City.
In April, his campaign got $50,000 from Nebraskans for Common Ground, an independent conservation committee that contributes to candidates who support environmental issues.
Jennifer Carter, who is legal counsel for the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee and a Democrat, has devoted her career to health care access, Medicaid expansion, child welfare and juvenile justice, with 15 years working with state-level public policy, she said.
Carter, 50, received her law degree from Boston University School of Law. She said she supports a vibrant university system, state parks, arts, culture, paid sick leave and affordable child care.
Carter's Accountability and Disclosure filings show she's raised $71,665 for the campaign and has spent $52,166.
Major donors include her parents, John and Mary Carter, who live in Kew Gardens in Queens, New York, and donated $5,000, the Nebraska Hospital Association, Nebraska New Energy Economy PAC, Copic Insurance Co. of Denver and the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association. She has also received donations from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, and Lincoln City Council members Jane Raybould and Sändra Washington.
Jacob Campbell, 29, is a Republican, military veteran, owner of a property management business and legislative aide for Sen. Ben Hansen.
He grew up in Bertrand in south-central Nebraska and joined the Nebraska Army National Guard when he was 17, serving as a military police officer for eight years.
Campbell supports tax reform for middle-class families, funding for new businesses, quality child care and early childhood education.
He's raised $81,000 for his campaign and spent $68,000. A major amount of funding, $20,000, comes from the Republican State Leadership Committee in Washington, D.C., which lists its mission as electing down-ballot, state-level Republicans and helping to "stop a socialist takeover."
Major or notable contributors are former Gov. Kay Orr, the Gov. Dave Heineman Committee, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, former Nebraska State Treasurer Lorelee Byrd, former NU regent Hal Daub and the Nebraska Bankers State PAC.
Lisa Lee is lead programmer for the Lincoln Council for International Visitors and has a degree in business administration from the University of Iowa.
Lee, 58, is a Republican and has experience as an auditor and reviewing budgets and identifying inefficiencies in budgets, she said.
Lee said she would work to pass responsible property tax reform, address the state’s workforce shortage and strengthen and support quality education. She supports bipartisan clean-energy initiatives, she said.
She has raised about $30,000 for her campaign, coming from herself and individual contributions. Lee has spent about $22,000.
Neal Clayburn, 67, is a Democrat, retired educator and Navy veteran who recently retired from the Nebraska State Education Association.
Clayburn said it is the responsibility of elected officials to provide the resources needed to ensure a great public school education for every child in Nebraska. He supports policies that recognize and use the lessons of science to protect clean water, clean air, support the development of renewable energy sources and preserve the land, he said.
Clayburn has raised about $32,000 and spent about $22,000, according to the Accountability and Disclosure filings.
Clayburn's major financial support has come from himself and the Nebraska State Education Association PAC, which contributed $12,780.
He is proud of the support he has received from teachers, in Lincoln and statewide, he said.
Michael Connely, 58, is an educational adviser for service-disabled military veterans.
Connely, who is a Republican, has attended multiple schools and colleges for technical and intelligence training, including the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He's trained in disaster and crisis preparation.
He said he supports reducing regulations on business. Expanding prison beds is "just a bandage for a gaping wound," he said.
Connely does not have an Accountability and Disclosure filing and has said he will not request nor accept donations to his campaign.
