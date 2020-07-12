Don Walton: What to watch for as Legislature nears return

The Legislature resumes its virus-interrupted session a week from now with big question marks hanging in the air.
Conventional wisdom suggests senators will need to reach decisions on four subjects, although there will be far more than that on the Legislature's plate before the 2020 session adjourns Aug. 13.
Property tax relief, creation of a new business development tax incentives program, some form of early commitment to state funding support for a transformational University of Nebraska Medical Center project and pandemic-related adjustments to the state government's 2019-2021 budget are the early headliners.
The first three topics have been tied together by maneuvering that preceded the Legislature's pandemic timeout in mid-March.
Discussions since then have bound that trio even tighter together with Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan speculating that it might be all three or none at all.
Nebraska's current business tax incentives program is due to expire at the end of the year, and an early commitment to the ambitious Medical Center project might be critical in gaining federal designation and support.
That blockbuster $2.6 billion proposal includes funding to build a new center that would respond to national health threats and crises, and the project would require a $300 million buy-in from the state.
A lot of money, but clearly a long-term bargain, and there are pockets of mega-private wealth in Omaha always ready to pitch in and help.
This is going to be an odd, socially distanced legislative session in which senators are spread across the breadth of the legislative chamber and the lobbying corps and news media are isolated from senators during floor proceedings.
And senators will be encouraged to wear masks, giving it a dramatic "Phantom of the Opera" quality.
Music, please.
* * *
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was the leading Republican in acquiring bipartisan House Appropriations Committee approval to fund Israeli-Palestinian peace-building and Palestinian economic development.
Fortenberry teamed with Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, a New York Democrat, in gaining support for the legislation, which is fueled by a $250 million appropriation over five years.
The Middle East Partnership for Peace Act is "a new, innovative way to use development finance and traditional people-to-people programs to build that foundation," Fortenberry says.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Waiting for a vaccine: Before it comes, we probably need some government action to guard against early distribution tied to the advantages of wealth and influence. And, of course, some of us would hope that distribution would not be in alphabetical order.
* It's hard not to notice how many doctors on the front lines of this battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States are foreign-born.
* A new Gallup poll shows 34% of Americans surveyed support increased immigration while 28% favor decreased immigration. That's the first time in Gallup polling on the subject that the percentage favoring an increase was larger than the percent favoring a decrease.
* The Douglas County election commissioner's decision to send applications for mail-in ballots to every registered voter might increase the possibility that Joe Biden could gain a presidential electoral vote from metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District just as Barack Obama did in 2008. But Sarpy County election officials are doing the same thing, and the Sarpy County precincts included in the 2nd District have been a dependable Republican firewall.
* Mitt Romney minces no words: "Unprecedented, historic corruption; an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president." Period. End of tweet.
* The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a go-to source for COVID-19 forecasts, estimates that 45,000 American lives could be saved by Nov. 1 if 95% of Americans would wear masks in public.
* Probably 50% of the people that I saw at the grocery store Saturday morning were not wearing masks, a surprising change from the 90% who were wearing masks on previous Saturdays.
* We're all in this together. And we can help protect one another. Or choose not to.
