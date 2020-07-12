Don Walton: What to watch for as Legislature nears return

* Waiting for a vaccine: Before it comes, we probably need some government action to guard against early distribution tied to the advantages of wealth and influence. And, of course, some of us would hope that distribution would not be in alphabetical order.

* It's hard not to notice how many doctors on the front lines of this battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States are foreign-born.

* A new Gallup poll shows 34% of Americans surveyed support increased immigration while 28% favor decreased immigration. That's the first time in Gallup polling on the subject that the percentage favoring an increase was larger than the percent favoring a decrease.

* The Douglas County election commissioner's decision to send applications for mail-in ballots to every registered voter might increase the possibility that Joe Biden could gain a presidential electoral vote from metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District just as Barack Obama did in 2008. But Sarpy County election officials are doing the same thing, and the Sarpy County precincts included in the 2nd District have been a dependable Republican firewall.

* Mitt Romney minces no words: "Unprecedented, historic corruption; an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president." Period. End of tweet.