Don Walton: Trump, Iowa, taxes, showtime in Congress

Here comes an embarrassment of riches if you're attracted to political and historical drama.

Iowa presidential caucuses on Monday; President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday; Senate vote on Wednesday to acquit the president, leaving him impeached but not convicted.

And no doubt emboldened, perhaps even heralding the beginning of the Article 2 phase of his presidency.

"I have the right to do whatever I want as president," Trump said in a speech last July in which he defined his understanding of Article 2 of the Constitution.

Trump's State of the Union appearance probably will be turned into a boisterous Republican celebration and rally, with an in-your-face demonstration of support for the president.

Democrats presumably will respond by sitting on their hands.

The interplay between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi up on the dais should be compelling. Potentially the best moment of political theater since Trump stalked Hillary Clinton on a debate stage.

* * *