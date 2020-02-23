Don Walton: Rural senators eye proposed UNMC project as potential leverage in tax debate

Twenty of the 49 senators already have Omaha or Lincoln addresses, and that's enough urban strength now to hold any legislation hostage when it takes the votes of 33 of the Legislature's 49 senators to break a filibuster.

Of course, rural senators hold the same power to block legislation.

The business incentives bill got trapped last year after the Legislature blocked property tax reform.

What's in play now may be a modern version of what used to be the legislative tactic of constructing a grand bargain when senators would agree on a package of projects contained in a number of bills that would address both urban and rural priorities and interests.

But the modern version is more contentious, more defensive and protective rather than proactive, collaborative and positive.

* * *

Assault weapons openly carried and brandished in the State Capitol on a day of emotional committee hearings on gun legislation.

No way that should be.