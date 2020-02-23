Don Walton: Rural senators eye proposed UNMC project as potential leverage in tax debate

There's a new hostage in town.
Or there might be.
As the Legislature moves haltingly toward a decision on major property tax relief, rural senators are eyeing the proposed new blockbuster project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center as potential leverage along with the pending business development tax incentives bill.
The business tax incentives proposal was seized as a hostage in the fading days of the 2019 legislative session after property tax relief legislation was blocked on the floor.
Since then, that incentives bill has been revised to make it more attractive to rural Nebraska.
Meanwhile, the $2.6 billion mega-project at the Med Center suddenly landed on the scene.
What lies ahead is a largely — but not entirely — rural v. urban showdown with rural senators recognizing that they are running out of time; they will have less power in the Legislature after the 2020 census leads to redistricting in 2021.
And those ongoing demographic changes make it clear: Rural Nebraska will never again have as much legislative power as it has today. The clock is ticking.
Rural Nebraska could lose two seats, and certainly at least one, as approaching redistricting reflects the growth of urban power.
Twenty of the 49 senators already have Omaha or Lincoln addresses, and that's enough urban strength now to hold any legislation hostage when it takes the votes of 33 of the Legislature's 49 senators to break a filibuster.
Of course, rural senators hold the same power to block legislation.
The business incentives bill got trapped last year after the Legislature blocked property tax reform.
What's in play now may be a modern version of what used to be the legislative tactic of constructing a grand bargain when senators would agree on a package of projects contained in a number of bills that would address both urban and rural priorities and interests.
But the modern version is more contentious, more defensive and protective rather than proactive, collaborative and positive.
* * *
Assault weapons openly carried and brandished in the State Capitol on a day of emotional committee hearings on gun legislation.
No way that should be.
"Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings," wrote the justice most admired and celebrated by conservatives today in the landmark 2008 U.S. Supreme Court opinion that opened the floodgates to gun proliferation.
"Like most rights," Justice Antonin Scalia also wrote, "the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited" and it is "not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose."
Those are the words in the Scalia opinion that the NRA has tried to erase whenever a ban and buyback of assault weapons is considered.
* * *
Nine of the 10 legislative districts with the largest minority populations are represented in the nonpartisan Legislature by Democrats.
Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston is the only Republican on the list with 42% minority population.
Census figures track Sen. Ernie Chambers' North Omaha district as 74% minority residents and Sen. Tony Vargas' Omaha district as 63% minority.
Sen. Justin Wayne's Omaha district is 50% minority; Sen. Mike McDonnell's Omaha district is tracked at 49% minority.
Sen. Adam Morfeld is the only Lincoln senator with a legislative district in the top ten, counting 30% minority population.
Others are Sens. Dan Quick of Grand Island, Megan Hunt of Omaha, Sara Howard of Omaha and Carol Blood of Bellevue.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Bad vibes for the future in that assessment of who voted in Lincoln's school bond election; young adults, including those who may have children in the schools, didn't vote in nearly the same percentages as older Lincolnites.
* Watching from the middle of the country as people disappear from their posts in Washington, a quote from the Godfather comes to mind: "Revenge is a dish best served cold."
* Meanwhile, in the wake of Nevada where Bernie drew four aces, Democrats appear to be in disarray and danger. Not entirely unfamiliar territory.
