Don Walton: Redistricting battle underway ahead of 2021

What already has the look of a gangbuster 2020 general election in Nebraska may be about to add another featured attraction.
Last week's announcement that a petition drive will be launched later this month to place an initiative proposal to create an independent citizens' redistricting commission on the November ballot is the latest biggie.
Already in the works are proposals to sharply reduce property taxes, authorize casino gambling at horse race tracks and legalize medical marijuana in the state.
They might not all attract sufficient valid signatures in time to qualify for the ballot but, if they all do, that will add on to what is certain to be the top attraction: Donald Trump versus the Democratic presidential nominee.
Trump's presidential re-election bid virtually guarantees that this should be a big turnout election even if there is no governor's race in Nebraska this year.
Nebraskans for Independent Redistricting is a know-how-to-do-it coalition, so it seems safe to bet that its proposal is likely to qualify for the November ballot.
Common Cause Nebraska, ACLU of Nebraska, Civic Nebraska, Holland Children's Movement and Nebraska Appleseed are the co-sponsors and they plan to begin collecting signatures toward the end of the month.
The initiative would create a nine-person, independent citizens commission to oversee the redrawing of congressional and legislative district maps, beginning in 2021.
In 2016, the Legislature approved a measure to create an independent commission that would recommend redistricting maps to the Legislature for its approval or disapproval following public hearings.
The bill, which was the result of several years of negotiation between former Sen. John Murante, a Republican, and former Sen. Heath Mello, a Democrat, was approved by the Legislature on a healthy 29-15 vote.
It was designed to distance state senators and political party leaders from the process which, in 2011, included the drawing of maps on a table inside the Governor's Residence.
Nebraska's Republican Party officials were fully engaged.
That 2016 redistricting reform bill was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who wrote in his message to the Legislature that the proposed new commission was "highly likely to be (composed of) party insiders who know how to draw districts to favor their friends and political allies."
Murante did not attempt to override the veto.
You have free articles remaining.
Nothing disrupts or distorts the Legislature's nonpartisan nature as much as redistricting does every 10 years.
But, no wonder, because so much is at stake: Balance of political influence, legislation, policy, judges, raw power all set in stone for a decade even while the landscape changes.
* * *
And now comes Sen. John McCollister with a more modest redistricting proposal that would reform the Legislature's own internal Redistricting Committee in a manner designed to reduce or blunt blatant partisanship.
The Legislature's executive board moved that bill to the floor for debate on a 5-4 vote last week.
The four no votes were cast by senators who are registered Republicans.
Voting to move the bill ahead were two Republicans who joined two senators who are Democrats and one who is nonpartisan to form a mixed majority.
McCollister, an independent fellow, was one of those Republicans; and the other was Sen. Mark Kolterman. Two interesting figures.
Kolterman is at the center of approaching legislative drama and currently needing all the friends he can get. He's the sponsor of two blockbuster bills that are being held captive by rural senators who are demanding substantial property tax relief.
While Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan continues her challenging search to find the 33 votes required to move ahead with a bill to provide that property tax reduction, proposals to enact a new business investment tax incentives bill and to pledge state funding for a proposed $2.6 billion project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are on hold.
Drama inside the Legislature; tension in the Rotunda; the plot thickens.
* * *
Finishing up:
* One year ago this week, record flooding tore down rivers, blew up dams and highways and bridges, swept across farmland and ravaged the state.
* Gov. Pete Ricketts will host an hour-long disaster recovery and preparedness briefing on Monday.
* It's been 16 months since Nebraska voters ordered expansion of Medicaid coverage to provide health care benefits for a population primarily composed of low-income, working Nebraskans.
* And it's 17 days until baseball's Opening Day.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon