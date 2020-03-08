Don Walton: Redistricting battle underway ahead of 2021

But, no wonder, because so much is at stake: Balance of political influence, legislation, policy, judges, raw power all set in stone for a decade even while the landscape changes.

* * *

And now comes Sen. John McCollister with a more modest redistricting proposal that would reform the Legislature's own internal Redistricting Committee in a manner designed to reduce or blunt blatant partisanship.

The Legislature's executive board moved that bill to the floor for debate on a 5-4 vote last week.

The four no votes were cast by senators who are registered Republicans.

Voting to move the bill ahead were two Republicans who joined two senators who are Democrats and one who is nonpartisan to form a mixed majority.

McCollister, an independent fellow, was one of those Republicans; and the other was Sen. Mark Kolterman. Two interesting figures.

Kolterman is at the center of approaching legislative drama and currently needing all the friends he can get. He's the sponsor of two blockbuster bills that are being held captive by rural senators who are demanding substantial property tax relief.