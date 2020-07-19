Don Walton: New legislative dynamics and Gaylor Baird's bold call

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Legislature returns to Lincoln and a strange new world on Monday, not the one that senators left in March when they packed up their bags and got the heck out of Dodge.

And as they reconvene, the legislative dynamics have changed.

Nebraska's legislative body is uniquely built around personal communication, unlike other state legislatures where marching orders or directives come flowing down from on high, from party leaders and whips and committee chairpersons.

Members of Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature are uniquely independent and they often reach decisions through individual communication with one another.

That path to legislative governing in the unicameral is going to be hampered by the distancing and relative isolation of senators imposed by the coronavirus, that uninvited stranger in their midst.

And senators also will be isolated from a valuable information source in the Rotunda.

Lobbyists play an important role in the legislative process, and it's a lot more positive than the image generally attached to them. At least, that's true in Lincoln.