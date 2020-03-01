Don Walton: Legislature still has plenty of work to do this session

And here goes: It should be administratively affiliated with the university's flagship educational institution, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the state's public research campus and member of the Big Ten Conference, an association that places it in the company of some of the leading universities in the nation.

The Medical Center should continue to essentially be governed independently in Omaha, but administratively attached to UNL to bolster the entire university.

That would benefit the state and the University of Nebraska by strengthening UNL, which was ejected from the Association of American Universities in 2011 primarily because it was not affiliated with the university's medical center — although the AAU also devalued UNL's agricultural research.

Seems there is an opportunity here to strengthen the state's flagship university campus in a manner that could be arranged without interfering at all with the operation of the Medical Center, which obviously is and has been in capable hands.

The Medical Center recently has been administratively tied to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, an urban campus that is growing and improving and performing its own mission.