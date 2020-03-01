Don Walton: Legislature still has plenty of work to do this session

Twenty-eight days to go in the 2020 Legislature.
Tax reform, state school aid, business investment tax incentives, a funding commitment to a dazzling new Medical Center project, budgeting decisions triggered by a flow of unanticipated state revenue, and more ahead.
Including, one might think, a no-brainer decision: No assault weapons in the State Capitol. How hard is that?
* * *
OK, file this under the heading: It's none of my business.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center is a jewel, a top-performing and aspirational educational, research and patient-care institution that is at the top of its game in stepping out front and responding to new health care challenges.
It was out front nationally in providing patient care during the Ebola epidemic.
It is out front now in responding to what could become a global coronavirus epidemic. That's certainly a scare.
And the Medical Center is seeking legislative support for a blockbuster $2.6 billion proposal to build a new center that would respond to national health threats and crises, a project that would require a $300 million buy-in from the state.
This is a university medical center that has performed at the highest level for a long time and is reaching for the stars.
And here goes: It should be administratively affiliated with the university's flagship educational institution, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the state's public research campus and member of the Big Ten Conference, an association that places it in the company of some of the leading universities in the nation.
The Medical Center should continue to essentially be governed independently in Omaha, but administratively attached to UNL to bolster the entire university.
That would benefit the state and the University of Nebraska by strengthening UNL, which was ejected from the Association of American Universities in 2011 primarily because it was not affiliated with the university's medical center — although the AAU also devalued UNL's agricultural research.
Seems there is an opportunity here to strengthen the state's flagship university campus in a manner that could be arranged without interfering at all with the operation of the Medical Center, which obviously is and has been in capable hands.
The Medical Center recently has been administratively tied to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, an urban campus that is growing and improving and performing its own mission.
But the tie shouldn't be geographical, but rather based on how to strengthen the overall university and how to best serve and benefit the state.
The last time I wandered outside my lane and wrote something like this, I received a phone call from Harold Maurer, who was chancellor at the Medical Center at the time.
Maurer is an outspoken fellow from Brooklyn who was successful in securing a series of private donations that helped build the Med Center of today, a guy who I enjoyed interviewing in his campus office a couple of times.
He said something like this: "I just read what you wrote and when you wrote as part of it that you might not know what you're talking about, you were right."
* * *
Finishing up:
* Faux Pelini on Twitter on Saturday: "It's February 29 don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour."
* Unanticipated state revenue presents an opportunity for additional property tax relief, but it also presents an opportunity to invest in Nebraska's future. Or both.
* The House has authorized a feasibility study of the proposed Chief Standing Bear National Historic Trail with Rep. Jeff Fortenberry leading the way.
* Nebraska ranks 11th among the states in per capita transportation carbon emissions, according to Environment America Research and Policy Center.
* Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs Director John Hilgert made the case for VA funding and assistance to the Senate and House Committees on Veterans Affairs last week as president of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs.
* And here's a cautionary note from Renee Fry at the Open Sky Policy Institute: "More money in the cash reserve is a good thing for the state, particularly if there is economic fallout from a potential pandemic."
