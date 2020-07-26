Don Walton: Legislature is back — and, so far, it ain't pretty

Maybe, just maybe, senators make some pandemic-prompted adjustments to the state budget, throw a little more into the state property tax credit fund, add a year to the state's current business incentives package and call it good. Well, at least done.

And then head for home, tires squealing.

But there are some determined and skilled legislative leaders still trying to make this work. They have not given up. There is talent at work.

There are strong arguments to be made for each of those big-time items.

And everyone, or at least almost everyone, wants something, and that always means the game ain't over.

So let's not count this legislative session cooked and done just yet.

***

Results of an interesting poll are making the rounds at the Capitol.

First of all, let's stipulate that the poll was reportedly shaped by Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan, which also helps determine how the questions are framed.

This was a July 14-17 survey of 509 likely Nebraska voters conducted by WPA Intelligence in Washington.