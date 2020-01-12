Don Walton: Legislature, Iran, pitchers and catchers

Perhaps the most remarkable recent example of independence in the Legislature came when senators overrode the governor's veto of legislation to abolish the death penalty in 2015.

Sixteen senators who were Republicans voted to override that veto by the Republican governor, joining 13 Democrats and Sen. Ernie Chambers, the sole registered nonpartisan, longtime champion of legislation to end the death penalty and sponsor of the bill.

Would that have happened in a partisan Legislature? Not a chance.

Nebraska's nonpartisan model may not be perfect; no one says it is.

But it's the outlier that's closer to what George Washington and those other guys had in mind a couple hundred years ago.

Some senators are proposing changes now that do not disrupt the foundation or nature of a nonpartisan, one-house state legislature.

An increase in the maximum size of the body from 50 to 55 senators.

An increase in the number of term limits from two to three.

Those are decisions that ultimately would be made by Nebraska voters in the form of amendments adopted to the state constitution.