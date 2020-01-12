Don Walton: Legislature, Iran, pitchers and catchers

Off and running.
Nebraska's one-of-a-kind Legislature is back in town, picking up the pace on Monday as it launches into floor debate.
A glance at Washington as the Senate prepares to consider conviction of President Trump following impeachment in the House provides a fresh reminder that Congress is a battleground for the political parties and Nebraska is doing this governing thing right.
When state senators debate school discipline and a tax break for military veterans on Monday, they will make individual decisions not tied to staked-out party positions.
The 49 members of the Nebraska Legislature are independent actors, not tied to party dictates or discipline. There is no Republican or Democratic caucus, no Majority Leader, no party whip who is taking names.
Yes, both political parties participate in nonpartisan legislative elections in Nebraska, taking into account how senators have voted or how legislative candidates are likely to vote once they become senators.
Yes, Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has been active in legislative races, most notably in helping push some senators who are Republicans out of office because they voted against his wishes on issues the governor considered vital.
But, with the notable exception of congressional redistricting, the parties are not openly active within the Legislature — although they're likely to be actively engaged on a voter ID proposal this session.
Perhaps the most remarkable recent example of independence in the Legislature came when senators overrode the governor's veto of legislation to abolish the death penalty in 2015.
Sixteen senators who were Republicans voted to override that veto by the Republican governor, joining 13 Democrats and Sen. Ernie Chambers, the sole registered nonpartisan, longtime champion of legislation to end the death penalty and sponsor of the bill.
Would that have happened in a partisan Legislature? Not a chance.
Nebraska's nonpartisan model may not be perfect; no one says it is.
But it's the outlier that's closer to what George Washington and those other guys had in mind a couple hundred years ago.
* * *
Some senators are proposing changes now that do not disrupt the foundation or nature of a nonpartisan, one-house state legislature.
An increase in the maximum size of the body from 50 to 55 senators.
An increase in the number of term limits from two to three.
Those are decisions that ultimately would be made by Nebraska voters in the form of amendments adopted to the state constitution.
The argument for one additional four-year term is acquired knowledge and experience that may make a senator more valuable and effective. The counter-argument is the value of turnover, new talent and fresh faces.
* * *
One more observation about Nebraska's unique legislative model.
And that is its remarkable openness.
Forty-nine senators convening in a single chamber are relatively easy to keep track of, both by the public and the news media.
Kansas counts 165 members in its two houses; Iowa has 150.
And the Nebraska Legislature is remarkably open.
Citizens can watch the Legislature in session and committee hearings live online.
There are no conference committees where bills often go to be reshaped or reinvented or buried behind closed doors.
The news media has remarkable access in the Nebraska Legislature, positioned inside the chamber and able to speak with senators at both sides of the floor when the Legislature is in session.
The media can sit in on committee executive sessions and is free to report what happens.
This is an open government model.
* * *
Finishing up:
* It was beginning to look awfully Biblical before both sides stepped away from that U.S.-Iran confrontation.
* Chuck Hagel, speaking during an interview on WBUR, the NPR news station in Boston: President Trump "treats the Congress as inconsequential" as he ignores or fails to recognize its constitutional authority and prerogatives.
* When asked whether he would have sought a third term and another four years in the Legislature if he could, Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk said no. It's time to move on after eight years, he said.
* And why shouldn't we hear what John Bolton knows and is willing — or wants — to say? And why shouldn't the Senate want to acquire all the knowledge and understanding that it can?
* In a world of amazing headlines, this from The Washington Post: "Trump administration refuses to heed Iraq's call for troop withdrawal." That is the language of foreign occupation.
* Jane Kleeb's book, "Harvest the Vote: How Democrats Can Win Again in Rural America" will be in book stores on Jan. 21.
* And now it's 28 days before pitchers and catchers report; the State Patrol wants to know.
