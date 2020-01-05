Don Walton: 2020 Legislature, election, Iran and LSU

New year; new decade; new legislative session.

And there's some mystery ahead.

The safest prediction for the 2020 Legislature, which convenes on Wednesday, probably is that not much big is going to happen.

Some incremental reform or progress, perhaps. Lots of defense.

"Holding to traditional attitudes and values and cautious about change or innovation," the online dictionary says when you look for the meaning of conservative.

So, no doubt, there will be some additional property tax relief — with the question being whether it is targeted or not.

And whether it qualifies as tax reform.

Probably some welcome and needed movement forward in prison reform, essentially in the form of higher staff salaries that allow development of deeper and more experienced prison staffing.

A new business development tax incentives plan to keep up with the other states is likely.

There will be a whole array of legislative initiatives and proposals on the table for senators to consider before they wrap up business in late April, a few weeks before the May 12 primary election.