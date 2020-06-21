Don Walton: In the turmoil, perhaps a moment for George Norris

The time is now for the Senate to recognize George Norris with an honor that was blocked by Nebraska's two Republican senators more than six decades ago.
That's the argument being made by former Nebraskan Jon Oberg.
In the mid-1950s, a Senate committee asked historians to name the greatest U.S. senators of all time so five of them could be honored with portraits in the Senate Reception Room.
Nebraska's George Norris was No. 1 on the list when the survey was done, but Nebraska's Republican Sens. Carl Curtis and Roman Hruska blocked the effort to honor Norris, who had left the Republican Party to become a nonpartisan and support Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Now is the moment, Oberg suggests, when Norris could finally receive the honor he had earned by placing a portrait of the Nebraskan in the Reception Room in place of the current portrait of John Calhoun, a leading pro-slavery senator.
"If ever there was a time to right this historic wrong against Senator Norris, it is now, when the nation with good reason is removing statues and portraits of those who advocated and defended slavery," Oberg says.
* * *
Dave Heineman and Bob Kerrey added some perspective following their letter to Sen. Julie Slama urging her to apologize for what they described as "racist, negative campaigning" directed at her legislative opponent, Janet Palmtag.
In a KFAB radio interview, Heineman said the campaign flyer paid for by the Nebraska Republican Party that attempted to link Palmtag to Sen. Ernie Chambers with side-by-side photos was authored by Jessica Flanagain, who managed Gov. Pete Ricketts' successful 2018 gubernatorial re-election campaign.
"Jessica Flanagain wrote the attack," Heineman said. "The chairman of the Republican Party didn't know about it until it was out the door."
Heineman, the Republican governor who preceded Ricketts, said he believes Ricketts "ought to condemn it."
In a telephone interview the following day, Kerrey said Heineman invited him to join in sending the letter to Slama objecting to the campaign mailing.
"It's clear," Kerrey said. "It's a racist piece. It's a racist document."
Slama was appointed to the Legislature by Ricketts; Heineman has endorsed Palmtag.
A text message was sent to Slama by the Journal Star following release of the letter in an attempt to give her an opportunity to respond to the criticism voiced by the two former governors, but it was unanswered.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Ricketts lavished praise on President Trump at a White House round table discussion with the president last week about reopening the economy: "We really appreciate your efforts, your leadership and that of your team to be able to help us through this pandemic and give us the tools to be able to manage it."
* The disappearance of some big attractions — property tax relief and redistricting reform — has taken a little life out of the general election in Nebraska. But the presidential contest should guarantee a huge vote.
* And if John Bolton had testified and told it all before the Senate voted whether to convict, would it have changed a single vote?
* A group of UNL students and faculty members is spending the summer creating a website to share the past, present and future implications of climate change in Nebraska. The project plans interviews with Greta Thunberg in Sweden and Robert Redford in Sundance, Utah.
* William Barr is beginning to make John Mitchell look like a clumsy amateur.
* Look at all the big-city women mayors: Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, New Orleans, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Washington, and more.
* If there's a season, baseball will be played with an asterisk this year.
* And if the Huskers play football this season, do I go?
* Meanwhile, nobody from Tulsa or who has recently been in Tulsa is allowed to cross our border for quite awhile.
* Welcome, warm and easy summer, settle in and stay as long as you can.
