Don Walton: In the turmoil, perhaps a moment for George Norris

In a KFAB radio interview, Heineman said the campaign flyer paid for by the Nebraska Republican Party that attempted to link Palmtag to Sen. Ernie Chambers with side-by-side photos was authored by Jessica Flanagain, who managed Gov. Pete Ricketts' successful 2018 gubernatorial re-election campaign.

"Jessica Flanagain wrote the attack," Heineman said. "The chairman of the Republican Party didn't know about it until it was out the door."

Heineman, the Republican governor who preceded Ricketts, said he believes Ricketts "ought to condemn it."

In a telephone interview the following day, Kerrey said Heineman invited him to join in sending the letter to Slama objecting to the campaign mailing.

"It's clear," Kerrey said. "It's a racist piece. It's a racist document."

Slama was appointed to the Legislature by Ricketts; Heineman has endorsed Palmtag.

A text message was sent to Slama by the Journal Star following release of the letter in an attempt to give her an opportunity to respond to the criticism voiced by the two former governors, but it was unanswered.

* * *

Finishing up: