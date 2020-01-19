Don Walton: Impeachment, Iowa, Ernie and Medicaid

They're gonna write a little history in Washington this week.

The impeachment trial begins.

What the Founders couldn't see when they crafted the terms of a presidential impeachment process was the eventual capture of Congress by the political parties.

An oath to render impartial justice is not very meaningful when the jury already is divided on partial or partisan grounds.

It's a Republican Senate and a Democratic House, not the people's chambers. The jurors are not impartial.

The risk the Democrats have taken is that the president might emerge strengthened, empowered and emboldened following Senate acquittal, perhaps without even calling witnesses who stand ready to give them more first-hand information to weigh and consider in making a decision.

Perhaps with an exception or two, those decisions already have been made.

The Founders couldn't see how completely the people's two houses of Congress have been turned into partisan instruments of the two parties, although George Washington planted a warning flag when he left the presidency.

* * *