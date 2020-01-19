Don Walton: Impeachment, Iowa, Ernie and Medicaid

They're gonna write a little history in Washington this week.
The impeachment trial begins.
What the Founders couldn't see when they crafted the terms of a presidential impeachment process was the eventual capture of Congress by the political parties.
An oath to render impartial justice is not very meaningful when the jury already is divided on partial or partisan grounds.
It's a Republican Senate and a Democratic House, not the people's chambers. The jurors are not impartial.
The risk the Democrats have taken is that the president might emerge strengthened, empowered and emboldened following Senate acquittal, perhaps without even calling witnesses who stand ready to give them more first-hand information to weigh and consider in making a decision.
Perhaps with an exception or two, those decisions already have been made.
The Founders couldn't see how completely the people's two houses of Congress have been turned into partisan instruments of the two parties, although George Washington planted a warning flag when he left the presidency.
* * *
Ongoing efforts to reduce the growth of state government spending — sometimes to the point of allowing not much more than inflationary growth — are being followed now by a number of proposals to reduce the supply and flow of revenue to state government.
* Gradually abolish the state income tax.
* Eliminate state taxation of Social Security and retirement benefits.
* Provide a 35% reduction in local property taxes funded by revenue used now to support state government.
Some people see government as a means of accomplishing things together; some see it as a spending machine.
And some opponents of government may dream of Grover Norquist's bathtub.
"I just want to shrink it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub," he once famously said.
* * *
Iowa speaks soon.
Two weeks to go before those Democratic caucuses.
Iowa isn't going to choose the Democratic presidential nominee, but it's going to put the first points on the Democratic scoreboard.
And Iowa matters big-time; it will propel some candidates, perhaps shut down the supply of money and turn out the lights for others. The survivors move on to New Hampshire.
Those first-in-the nation caucuses give Iowa Democrats an outsized voice in shaping the 2020 presidential race.
Nebraska used to matter — but not to the same degree.
At one time, Nebraska had one of the few presidential primaries, sharing early attention with New Hampshire, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Oregon and a couple other states.
John Kennedy won Wisconsin, then a liberal state, in 1960; West Virginia, a Protestant state; and Nebraska, a farm state, demonstrating wide appeal. He came here early and often, with Ted Sorensen accompanying him after already paving the way.
Bobby Kennedy came even more often in 1968.
Over time, Ronald Reagan may have made more Nebraska trips than any of them.
It was not like Iowa today, where presidential candidates virtually move in, but Richard Nixon, Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Hubert Humphrey, Barry Goldwater, George Wallace, Nelson Rockefeller, all of them, all here.
That gave Nebraska influence and a voice that it does not have today.
* * *
Ernie Chambers plunged the Legislature into a dramatic moment of silence and frozen attention last week when he spoke about bigotry, racism, prejudice and the rise of white supremacy.
The swastika vandalism at a Jewish synagogue in Lincoln, decried by Sen. Anna Wishart, prompted the moment.
The Legislature has heard Chambers speak on the topic of prejudice and racism many times, but this was different. Senators, some standing, turned around to focus on him. It was absolutely quiet in the chamber and no one moved.
Perhaps an early reminder that the Legislature is going to lose that voice at the end of this year as Chambers is term-limited out. For the second time.
But it's a voice that still will need to be heard.
Somewhere; somehow.
Borrowing from Westside Story, there's a place for him.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Ben Sasse's latest campaign finance report, filed last week, shows he's ready to roll: almost $3.1 million in cash on hand and on his way to $6 million for the year.
* Nebraska Appleseed suggests that the steady flow of unanticipated revenue into the state treasury ought to prompt the state to begin the Medicaid expansion ordered by Nebraska voters more than a year ago without further delay.
* There's no crying in baseball — and there should be no cheating. A couple of World Series championships tainted.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon