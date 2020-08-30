Don Walton: Huge voter turnout looms along with violence in the streets

Medical marijuana on the ballot looks likely now pending Nebraska Supreme Court review and that should give an extra nudge to voter turnout in Nebraska this November.
And so would casino gambling if that proposal clears examination by the court, which seems to have become a required stop on the way to the ballot this election year.
These are personal and emotional issues and they could add to what is likely to be a huge turnout by both sides in the presidential race with a flood of mail votes that are likely to shatter all records for ballots cast in a Nebraska election.
Bonus: In addition to healthy voter participation, that gives us an early vote count.
With each passing day, a huge voter turnout nationally appears likely to be almost guaranteed even in states — unlike Nebraska — where election officials purposely make it difficult for some people and some neighborhoods to participate.
We are in dangerous waters now with violence and guns and death and battles between citizens suddenly loose in the streets.
And there may be temptations now to stoke violence as well as contain it.
"The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety and law and order," Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump's valued counselor, said the other day.
* * *
Finishing up:
* An invitation to request a mail ballot for November's general election has arrived promptly and been returned promptly. No matter which side you're on, you should not skip this one.
* Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, following announcement that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will halt proposed furloughs of employees, potentially affecting more than a thousand Nebraskans: "I will continue to work on bipartisan and bicameral solutions to ensure that this essential agency is equipped to accomplish its national security mission."
* A Nebraska Republican Party mailing states "The Radical Left has Taken Over Joe Biden," and following the pattern of an earlier GOP attack ad aimed at legislative candidate Janet Palmtag, it depicts Biden with photos of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Sen. Bernie Sanders along with a warning: "Don't Let Them Take Over America."
* "The future of freedom is too important to leave in the hands of political parties that can turn on a dime." — Jim Vokal of the Platte Institute, writing in his post-legislative session online commentary.
* "Nebraska's leading indicator points to a steady economic recovery," the UNL Bureau of Business research states in its latest report.
* A programmed reduction of $38.2 million in state funding for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln over the next three years is alarming. That's the university's flagship campus, a defining factor in determining and displaying our priorities and the kind of state we are and choose to be.
* Wade Mayfield, president of Thermal Services in Omaha, was in a long line of speakers on the concluding night of the Republican national convention. He began working at the company as a sheet metal apprentice and is now company president.
* Looks like the Yankees are on course to lead the DL League once again — only now it's called the IL, or injured list, rather than the disabled list. Psst, weight room.
* Nebraska vs. Purdue on Saturday in Lincoln; that was on the state's calendar BC, before the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19; Huskers-0.
* Instead of Purdue, we get Perdue. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is coming to Lincoln on Friday.
* Follow Brian Wallach on Twitter (@bsw5020) if you want to see courage up close and cherish every day. Good night moon.
Photos: Staff photos for August 2020
