Don Walton: Huge voter turnout looms along with violence in the streets

Medical marijuana on the ballot looks likely now pending Nebraska Supreme Court review and that should give an extra nudge to voter turnout in Nebraska this November.

And so would casino gambling if that proposal clears examination by the court, which seems to have become a required stop on the way to the ballot this election year.

These are personal and emotional issues and they could add to what is likely to be a huge turnout by both sides in the presidential race with a flood of mail votes that are likely to shatter all records for ballots cast in a Nebraska election.

Bonus: In addition to healthy voter participation, that gives us an early vote count.

With each passing day, a huge voter turnout nationally appears likely to be almost guaranteed even in states — unlike Nebraska — where election officials purposely make it difficult for some people and some neighborhoods to participate.

We are in dangerous waters now with violence and guns and death and battles between citizens suddenly loose in the streets.

And there may be temptations now to stoke violence as well as contain it.