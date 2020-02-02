Don Walton: Historic, dramatic week ahead in politics

Here comes an embarrassment of riches if you're attracted to political and historical drama.
Iowa presidential caucuses on Monday; President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday; Senate vote on Wednesday to acquit the president, leaving him impeached but not convicted.
And no doubt emboldened, perhaps even heralding the beginning of the Article 2 phase of his presidency.
"I have the right to do whatever I want as president," Trump said in a speech last July in which he defined his understanding of Article 2 of the Constitution.
Trump's State of the Union appearance probably will be turned into a boisterous Republican celebration and rally, with an in-your-face demonstration of support for the president.
Democrats presumably will respond by sitting on their hands.
The interplay between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi up on the dais should be compelling. Potentially the best moment of political theater since Trump stalked Hillary Clinton on a debate stage.
* * *
The property tax relief and state school aid reform package constructed by the Legislature's Revenue Committee is currently in a stage of review and revision as the committee factors in the impact of dramatic changes in property valuation.
Agricultural values have dropped 3 percent recently while residential and commercial values are up about 7 percent, Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn says.
"We're trying to figure out the numbers once again in order to lower property taxes while keeping schools whole," she said during an interview in the legislative chamber before senators headed home for the weekend.
"If we do nothing," she said, aid for Lincoln Public Schools would drop almost $20 million.
If the Legislature ultimately approves the revised reform proposal, Linehan said, senators ought to "come back next year and make sure it's working."
The governor's office remains informed and engaged in the discussion, she said.
Linehan said she still plans to seek early legislative action on the bill, a goal that's been encouraged by Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk.
* * *
Nebraska: It's not for everyone?
Some mixed messages this past week.
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announces that the Chamber has adopted a new policy formally opposing workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Shortly thereafter, this statement was issued by the governor's office: "Nebraska is already a welcoming state for people of all backgrounds. The governor opposes adding additional protected classes to state law."
This story may have had an earlier beginning and contains some moving parts.
Last year, the proposed new business development tax incentives bill championed by the Chamber and other Nebraska business interests was trapped on the floor of the Legislature when it was seized as a hostage by rural senators who tied its fate to property tax relief legislation.
Six rural senators abandoned the business incentives bill when a last-ditch property tax relief bill fell victim to a filibuster and they were joined by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln and three Omaha senators.
Morfeld said at the time that the business development bill "failed to include LGBT non-discrimination protections, paid family leave and other protections for workers."
"We hope next year they take us seriously," he said.
"A big day for equality," Morfeld tweeted last week when Slone announced the Chamber's new policy.
Earlier this session, Slone appeared before the Revenue Committee to testify in support of this year's featured property tax relief bill.
It was the same week that Sen. Tom Briese of Albion directly tied the fate of the business incentives proposal to that of the pending property tax relief measure — just as he had successfully done on the floor of the Legislature eight months ago.
The clock is ticking on business development tax incentives with the Nebraska Advantage Act due to expire at the end of the year.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Shouldn't members of Congress just take an oath of allegiance to their political parties when they're sworn in and be done with it?
* Some perspective from The Washington Post in a story that takes a look at the Iowa caucus: "This state will make the first winnowing of the Democratic field Monday when about 0.1 percent of the country's registered voters could set the course for the rest of our lives."
* Football exits the stage in Miami; pitchers and catchers show up in Florida and Arizona in seven days, heralding the first promise of spring.
