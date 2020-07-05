Don Walton: Having marijuana, gambling on ballot should boost turnout

Only seven of Oklahoma's 77 counties voted yes and, in the end, it was the large margin of support in the two big cities — Oklahoma City and Tulsa — that prevailed.

Sound familiar?

In 2018, only eight of Nebraska's 93 counties voted for a Medicaid expansion initiative, but the issue ultimately gained statewide approval because of strong support in the two big cities, Lincoln and Omaha.

Voter-approved Medicaid expansion that would provide health care coverage for an estimated 94,000 low-income adults still has not taken effect more than a year and a half later in Nebraska and will not until Oct. 1, nearly two years after it was mandated by voters.

The state says it has needed all that time to build a new and efficient Medicaid coverage structure; supporters of expansion suggest that's a euphemism for slow-walking the process.

Last week's Oklahoma election results once again dramatically illustrate the sharp divisions between rural and urban Americans.

That might be the most fundamental divide in the country today, and it is reflected in the choice of party affiliation.

