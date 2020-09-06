Don Walton: Controlling the coronavirus is up to us

* Mike Flood is back in the spotlight, this time as an attorney representing Husker football players who are suing the Big Ten. Flood returns to the Legislature in January with a political decision to make more quickly than he perhaps might wish: Enter the 2022 gubernatorial race or wait eight years; or maybe scrap that earlier ambition to be governor.

* Here come more Jeff Fortenberry TV ads, new confirmation that he is taking this contest with Kate Bolz very seriously. One ad is positive, decrying division and "angry voices" in our country; the other attempts to tie Bolz to China once again because of comments she made following a trip there.

* Chuck Hagel should have a big invisible audience when he addresses the Lincoln, Omaha and Nebraska Chambers of Commerce online Thursday. You can be sure he will be direct; this man does not mince words.

* Ten years later, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus still could use that USDA research jolt. Ben Nelson always delivered and probably would have once again if appropriations earmarks had not been turned into a partisan issue 10 years ago, sinking plans for a research center here. Bravo, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, for nudging U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue while he was here.