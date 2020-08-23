Don Walton: Census figures will show more urban, more diverse state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More interesting census data coming from David Drozd, research coordinator at the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

It looks like the 2020 census may show that 56% of Nebraskans now live in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties as the population of the state continues to shift to less rural and more urban.

Nebraska is knocking on the door of two million residents, but won't quite get there this time.

Twenty-two percent of Nebraskans are people of color now and that largely reflects Latino growth.

Nebraska now counts more people who are 75 or older than those who are under five years old for the first time in history.

And that should ring some alarm bells.

* * *

The congressional redistricting that will occur next year in reaction to the new census figures is probably going to require moving about 50,000 people into western and central Nebraska's vast 3rd Congressional District, Drozd estimates.