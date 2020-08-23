Don Walton: Census figures will show more urban, more diverse state

More interesting census data coming from David Drozd, research coordinator at the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
It looks like the 2020 census may show that 56% of Nebraskans now live in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties as the population of the state continues to shift to less rural and more urban.
Nebraska is knocking on the door of two million residents, but won't quite get there this time.
Twenty-two percent of Nebraskans are people of color now and that largely reflects Latino growth.
Nebraska now counts more people who are 75 or older than those who are under five years old for the first time in history.
And that should ring some alarm bells.
* * *
The congressional redistricting that will occur next year in reaction to the new census figures is probably going to require moving about 50,000 people into western and central Nebraska's vast 3rd Congressional District, Drozd estimates.
Those people will come from the 1st District and the largest county that borders on the 3rd District now is Madison, with the city of Norfolk and a county population of 35,000, so it could resolve most of the required population shift in one swoop.
And Nebraska's Republican Party is going to very firmly say: "No way."
Madison is a Republican stronghold, valuable to the GOP in protecting the longtime Republican hold on a House seat in the 1st District and helping ward off the chance of losing a presidential electoral vote.
In short: It is guarding against Lincoln, which is growing and tilts Democratic.
Here was the Madison County vote in 2016, the last presidential election year:
Trump, 10,628; Clinton, 2,711.
Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, 11,336; Democratic nominee Daniel Wik, 2,728.
So then Platte County (Columbus) becomes a target because it too borders on the 3rd District and it counts more than 33,000 people.
But look at that county vote in the 2016 election:
Trump, 10,965; Clinton, 2,646.
Fortenberry, 11,389; Wik, 2,468.
And the GOP will say nope, nada, no way.
And then the partisan gerrymandering and map-drawing begins and the 1st District may begin to look like a jigsaw puzzle piece when it's done.
It's that moment every 10 years when the nonpartisan Legislature bends partisan and party influence quite openly holds sway.
* * *
Finishing up:
* In case you missed it, both Republican Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon voted for House enactment on Saturday of the Democratic proposal to provide $25 billion in new funding for the U.S. Postal Service and prohibit ongoing operational changes.
* Fortenberry hailed House passage of separate legislation to temporarily prevent furloughs by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that would have impacted hundreds of USCIS employees in Lincoln.
* Ben Nelson has donated $500,000 to establish the Birdella Nelson endowment at the McCook Public Library in honor of his mother.
* Most people wore masks at last week's outdoor bill-signing event at the Capitol hosted by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Six of 15 senators did, at least most of the time. University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold never removed his.
* Republican election officials in Nebraska don't seem to share President Trump's concerns about voting by mail. They're sending every registered voter an invitation to vote by mail in November. Big, big vote coming.
* And the summer days dwindle down to a precious few.
