Don Walton: Bryan Health personnel ask for our help

Powerful message on Twitter from Bryan Health.

Carefully delivered by health care personnel.

"We care for you.

"But, as COVID-19 cases and deaths are mounting, we're asking you to care for us.

"Our teams are physically and emotionally strained.

"You know what to do to stop further spread.

"Do it for yourself, your family — and for us."

No direct mention of the M-word, the word that has become so oddly toxic, combative, divisive and political for so many people.

Just wear a mask. How hard is that?

It will save lives. Does that not matter?

To be really effective at a time when COVID-19 is surging across the country, including in Nebraska — in Lincoln, Omaha, in small towns and rural areas across the state — we can help protect each other's lives, as well as our own, if we do that simple little thing.

Just like we do by putting on a seat belt and stopping at stop signs and adhering to speed limits, all of which are restrictions on our freedom that we recognize as important and accept because they save lives.